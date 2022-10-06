Know the symptom of the new wave that affects 2/3 of the infected

Very common at the beginning of the pandemic, symptoms such as fever, loss of smell and headache are becoming increasingly rare in patients with Covid-19. With the emergence of new variants and the vaccination of the population, the signs of the disease have changed.

This Wednesday (5/10), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that Europe must prepare for a new wave of Covid, as cases and hospitalizations are growing as the temperature drops and the chances of contagion increase. .

According to health experts, this time, sore throat is one of the main warning symptoms for a possible diagnosis of Covid. According to data from the Zoe Healthy Study, a health survey carried out in the UK via a mobile app, up to two thirds of newly infected people are showing the symptom.

The concern of health professionals is that, due to changes in the manifestation of the disease, many people do not relate what they are feeling to the possibility of having been infected by the coronavirus.

“Many individuals are still using government guidelines on symptoms, which are wrong. Cases now start with a sore throat, fever and loss of smell are really rare now, so many seniors may not think they have Covid. They may believe it’s just a cold,” Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, told the British newspaper The Independent.

Situation in Europe and Brazil

In the UK, infections with the virus rose by 14% at the end of September. More than 1 million people tested positive in the week ending the 20th of last month, up from 927,000 cases the week before. People aged 65 and over were hardest hit, with a 9% increase in one week.

This Tuesday (4/10), Brazil recorded 93 deaths caused by Covid-19. The daily moving average of deaths is 83, with an increase of 21% in relation to the number verified 14 days ago. The index rose again after more than 70 days of decline.

