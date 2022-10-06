Kremlin praises Elon Musk’s proposal for peace deal criticized by Kiev

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday for hinting at a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, after Kiev reprimanded Musk for proposing terms it deemed Russia-friendly.

“It’s very positive that someone like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of this situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

“Compared to many professional diplomats, Musk is still looking for ways to achieve peace. And achieving peace without meeting Russia’s conditions is absolutely impossible,” Peskov added.

In a Twitter poll published on Monday, the Tesla executive proposed that Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) to determine the fate of the territory controlled by the Tesla. Russia and for Ukraine to agree to neutrality.

Kiev says it will never agree to hand over forcibly seized land, and legal referendums cannot be held in occupied territory, where many people have been killed or expelled. After Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces last week, Ukraine has said it is applying to join NATO and will not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded to Musk’s proposal with his own Twitter poll asking, “Which @elonmusk do you like best? One that supports Ukraine (or) one that supports Russia.”

Moscow has always been open to a negotiated end to the conflict, Peskov added. He criticized a new Ukrainian decree, signed by Zelenskiy on Tuesday, that says Kiev will not negotiate directly with Putin to end the conflict.

