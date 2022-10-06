In the soap opera A Favorita, Lara (Mariana Ximenes) will finally discover that Donatela (Claudia Raia) is alive. The bombshell changes the whole configuration of the young woman’s head, who is shocked to understand that Halley (Cauã Reymond) already knew all this together. To make matters worse, the young heiress still receives information that her ex is Mateus, the lost son of the girl with Marcelo (Flavio Tolezani).

In more recent scenes shown in the soap opera A Favorita, Halley himself discovered that he is Donatela’s son and that she was alive after Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) decided to open the game when he saw the boy’s suffering. That’s because he was sure that his biological mother was dead, but the two had even had their first emotional meeting, with the right to a lot of crying and the revelation that the young man is not Lara’s brother.

However, both Donatela and Halley chose not to reveal the truth to the university student for fear she would not be able to take it. After the death of Gonçalo (Mauro Mendonça), however, the situation gets out of control because Irene (Gloria Menezes) appoints Flora as the president of the Fontini group. That’s when Halley understands it’s time to tell her the truth about Lara’s birth mother.

In The Favorite, Lara discovers that Donatela is alive

To tell the whole truth, though, he needs something believable. Thus, he tells his ex-girlfriend the whole truth and makes her angry because even her grandfather’s grief cannot live in peace. But Halley has an unexpected asset and shows her crush who has been investigating the bad blonde for a long time and has already gathered a series of elements: Donatela.

Lara is perplexed to learn that her foster mother is alive and acts revolted, making sure she is the victim of a scam. Gradually, however, she hears Halley and also her Pedro (Genézio de Barros), who assures her that Donatela’s story is real.