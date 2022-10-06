Learn what are the signs of a lack of vitamin B-12 and where to find it

Symptoms of vitamin B-12 deficiency are non-specific, meaning they are common to other health conditions. For this reason, people are not always aware that they need to increase their intake of the nutrient, which is mainly found in foods of animal origin. Having the correct levels of B-12, however, is very important to ensure energy and disposition.

The action of the vitamin is linked to the functioning of the nervous system and, when in deficit, the most common symptoms are fatigue, tingling in the legs, lack of balance, memory loss, mental confusion, irritability and depression, among others. The nutrient is involved in all synaptic transmissions in the body, that is, the messages that the brain sends to the rest of the body.

“It is super important to monitor vitamin B12 with the help of a doctor or nutritionist or doctor. The nutrient deficiency impacts the person’s quality of life, as the mood decreases. If B-12 is lacking, the ideal is to set up a supplementation strategy”, explains nutritionist Mariana Melendez.

She teaches that, through blood tests, it is possible to check the amount of vitamin B12 in the body.

See eating habits that help prevent vitamin B12 deficiency

1. Consume red meat

The nutritionist indicates that consuming meat every day, at least in one of the meals, helps to regulate the levels of vitamin B12 in the body. Vegetarian or vegan people should be careful to acquire the nutrient in another way.

2. Ingest dairy products

Consuming dairy products, including yogurt and cheese, three times a day also helps to keep vitamin B12 levels at the correct level. The expert points out that foods need to be of animal origin, which are the true sources of B12.

3. Consume eggs

According to the nutritionist, consuming at least one egg a day is also a means to overcome vitamin B12 deficiency.

shortage

In addition to not consuming animal protein for a period longer than five years, other factors can cause vitamin B12 deficiency. Check out:

Some medications may favor the deficiency: frequent use of drugs that reduce the concentration of acid in the gastric juice, the well-known omeprazole and pantoprazole;

Use metformin for many years: the drug used to control blood glucose can increase the chances of vitamin B12 deficiency;

Perform bariatric surgery: by reducing the size of the stomach, surgery increases the chances of nutrient deficiency if the patient does not supplement.

