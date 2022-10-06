Learn what to do to prevent cardiovascular disease

After participating in some soap operas, the actor plays lyricist Márcio Borges, author of the book that inspired the new show by director Dennis Carvalho

It was still in his childhood that the actor and singer Rômulo Weber (32) discovered his first affinities with art.

Between advertising campaigns and special appearances on TV, he also ended up surrendering to the charms of music, which led him to form some bands, including the current one, Guaporés, maintained for eight years.

And although he also found time to complete his law course at PUC-RJ, it is on stages and screens that he really finds himself.

Supported by his family and encouraged from an early age to enjoy good cultural habits, it was his mother, Marcia Weber, who was responsible for introducing him to exhibitions, concerts and good names in Brazilian music, a musical encounter that today is positively reflected in “Clube da Esquina – Os Sonhos Não Envelhecem”, a show based on the book by Márcio Borges, whom Rômulo plays in the famous production directed by Dennis Carvalho, currently showing at Teatro Riachuelo Rio.

The artist’s connection with the national repertoire, which was also present in his studies, through choral and solo singing classes at Escola Pedro Lima, whose genre of MPB is valued, gained even more strength when he was selected to live the second of the 11 children of the Borges family and great life and art partner of Milton Nascimento, with whom he composed great hits such as ‘Clube da Esquina 2’, considered a high point among the scenes of the praised biographical musical.

“It’s a big responsibility to represent someone and that person is there, watching you. The fear of self-criticism was a place that took too much. There’s no denying it. But meeting him and receiving his affection and the hug I received was quite a relief. Realizing his emotion, who is a clearly emotional person, was like a legitimation of my work, and being able to tell the history of the Club through his vision is a great gift. Márcio is one of the creators of the revolutionary movement that culminated in Clube da Esquina, a watershed in world music, so I couldn’t be happier”, says he, who considers the opportunity as a watershed in his history as well.

Having dedicated himself especially to his acting career for five years, after a hiatus from the performing arts and a period dedicated to music, the carioca, who does his first major work in theater, made his debut in teledramaturgy, alongside names like Eva Wilma and Mauro Mendonça, in a participation in the series “Mulher”, in 1998.

More recently, he could be seen in the soap opera “Jesus” and in one of the phases of the series “Reis”, in the role of Gadias, both on Record TV, in addition to participating in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, in the role of gardener Gilmar, opposite names like José de Abreu and Renata Gaspar.

“Each type of art fulfills and attracts me in a different way and for different reasons. Art has different aspects, different goals. Making a play has one energy, making a show another, audiovisual also has another pulse, in short, they are incomparable. Art has always accompanied me throughout my life, and I hope that this work opens many doors for me”, he concludes.

Check out below the full interview with the actor for Correio B+ exclusively…

CE – Did you always know you wanted to be an artist?

RW – Look, really knowing, I didn’t know. But, yes, as a child I saw it as a dream, to be an artist, a singer, an actor. If you asked me what profession I wanted to follow, the answer would certainly be there.

CE – Your professional life has a lot of musical influence. Do you believe that this contributed to your participation in the show and the construction of the character?

RW – I truly believe so. If it weren’t for the paths I took up until the moment of that audition, I certainly wouldn’t have been able to bear the butterflies in my stomach from singing and acting in front of Dennis. The fact of having done musicals, of being the lead singer of a band since I was 14/15 years old, certainly helped me and made me gain a little callus.

CE – Is giving life to someone who really exists more difficult? What were the main challenges?

RW – I think every character is difficult. But it is certainly a great responsibility to play someone who actually exists, and more than that, who figures here among us.

The challenges were many, but the biggest one was to distinguish this personality of Marcinho.

We have little access to video material from the Clube’s class, what we have of material are, in most cases, more recent files, from the 2000s.

Márcio’s book ended up serving as the main research base to try to understand his (strong) personality.

CE – How was the meeting with Márcio Borges himself? Did you have any comments, tips or something he told you that changed in his creation?

RW – Marcio is an amazing guy. Emotional, affectionate, intelligent, who likes to talk… And how happy I am to be listening to his stories for a few minutes.

I confess that I identified a lot with some aspects of his personality. That idealism that accompanied him throughout his life… Typical of the artist. Marcinho’s restlessness fascinated me from the first moment I read that book, and when I learned that I would “wear his shoes”, I was extremely touched.

Márcio was very affectionate with regard to the creation I made of him… He got emotional in moments that also touch me, so that, for me, was like a legitimation and a blessing.

There was no tip or anything in that sense, but hearing from him the uncensored versions (laughs) of the stories we tell in the show makes diving into the Clube’s universe more intense and even more pleasurable.

CE – For you, who have already done some soap operas, how was the experience of being directed by Dennis Carvalho?

RW – Dennis, in addition to being a super recognized and respected director, is a super affectionate guy with all of us. Play, laugh, exchange ideas on the most diverse subjects. Working with a guy of this greatness and importance is a privilege for any artist.

I am very grateful to be with him in this endeavor and I really hope that it is just the first of many works together.

CE – How has it been to tell this story, which marks Brazilian music, and how has the public been received?

RW – To speak of Clube da Esquina is to speak of resistance, of revolution through art, of friendship. And at that moment, the show fits like a glove, in my opinion.

For the year of the closing tour of Milton Nascimento’s shows (our Bituca), for the nomination of the album “Clube da Esquina” among the 50 best in the history of world music, and above all for the extremist times we live in.

The public reception has been incredible. The two weeks in Beagá were completely crowded and the warmth we received from the miners was beyond what we imagined (the desire to return is great). From there we made a presentation in Ipatinga-MG, also with an absolute capacity and we are currently in Rio from 5th to Sunday, with two presentations on Saturdays.

CE – Where do you think this show differs, among so many biographical productions already made?

RW – Each biographical production is very unique and very valuable in its own right. But I think a highlight of this show is the chemistry of the cast and the affection we create. This is a great power and has been instrumental in telling this story.