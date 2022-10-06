Left uses Bolsonarista tactics on the networks, and PT says it wants to avoid religious war

Lula and Bolsonaro (photo: Ricardo Stukert/PT Alan Santos/PR)

Since the beginning of the week, the left has guided the conversation on social networks and messaging apps using part of the Bolsonarista tactic, of mobilization based on religion and moral panic.

Lula’s campaign (PT) and some allied pastors defend that official communication should not be linked to disinformation and religious war, although no signal has been sent to the militancy.

In the digital strategy of the campaign, the reading that Lula is publicly opposed to political fake news and that the PT loses when entering this type of confrontation. The Bolsonarista groups are solid and have high capillarity.

Although the resurrection of old Jair Bolsonaro (PL) videos appears to be a coordinated movement, the PT says it is an organic response by the militancy to previous attacks, which started the day before the vote for the first round.

The last few days of the campaign have opened the door to eschatology, according to one party member, with aggressive lies about gender ideology, Satanism and drug liberalization and abortion – topics Lula avoided touching.

On the weekend of the vote, false news spread that the PT would implement “unisex toilets” in schools, an attempt to undermine any conservative vote for the PT. The legal team also received complaints about sound cars that had passed on the outskirts of the city, linking the number 13 to shared bathroom and abortion.

On Monday after the first round, the digital and legal teams were surprised by an avalanche of questions about how they would respond to videos of a Satanist.

He was a “mage and speaker” linked to “New Aeon’s Church of Lucifer”, with almost 1 million followers on TikTok. He practices rituals for Lucifer on the internet, but he also does L-in-hand dances. The content was fuel for the core close to Bolsonaro, who came to associate Lula with Satanism on social media.

Several influencers joined the wave, as well as senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL) and federal deputies Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO).

“Our country is uniting more and more! Christian leaders speaking out in favor of those who are with God”, read the caption of a photo of the magician with Lula’s flag, published by the president’s son.

This Wednesday (5), the TSE determined the removal of the contents that link the PT figure to Satanism by negative electoral propaganda.

In a possible response to this offensive, left-wing militancy unearthed a video of Bolsonaro in a manic store, generating a short circuit in some groups of supporters of the president, especially evangelicals.

The subject became the most commented on Twitter on the day and made Silas Malafaia speak out. He said that “the president president of all” and it’s ok to “go to the evangelical church, the Catholic church, other religions or Freemasonry, which is a society, that’s up to him”.

There was also a movement to create fake profiles and Lula infiltrators in pre-government groups, which were gradually identified by administrators.

In addition to freemasonry, two interviews with Bolsonaro were revived, one from 2000 Isto Gente, in which he said that abortion was a decision of the couple, and another from 2016 to the New York Times, reporting that he would have almost eaten human flesh in an anthropophagic ritual but He didn’t do it for lack of company.

For Pastor Oliver Costa Goiano, from the National Coordination of Evangelicals of the PT, militants must defeat Bolsonarism “without using the same weapons”, but one cannot remain silent in the face of fake religious news. He is not dissatisfied with Bolsonaro’s exposure to Freemasonry.

“They criticize when Lula is with a mother of saint, but won’t they criticize when Jair Bolsonaro is in Freemasonry? That’s religious discrimination”, he says.

Even though Bolsonaro was on the political agenda providing support for the 2018 candidacy, Goiano thinks he needs to explain: “He needs to explain why he criticizes Lula with me de santo, why he says the PT persecutes Christians and why he talks about abortion but doesn’t care about black children dying from stray bullets”.

Bolsonaro spoke on Wednesday about the case. He said he went to a Mohammed shop, “I think only once”. “Did I go again? I didn’t. Now I’m president of all. Now the left makes a fuss. What do I have against Mohammed? I have nothing.”

Another religious leader on the left, Ariovaldo Ramos, coordinator of the Evangelicals Front for the Rule of Law, says that it is necessary at all costs to avoid a religious war.

“It is not strategic to enter into this type of confrontation, that is in the argument for the institutional political debate. The secular State has to remain that way”, he says.

According to him, discussions about Freemasonry were among the reasons for the creation of the Independent Presbyterian Church, which in 1903 left the Presbyterian Church of Brazil. The Catholic Church also has a negative opinion about this fraternity.

“The faithful who belong to Masonic associations are in a state of grave sin and cannot approach Holy Communion”, said in 1983 the then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, future Pope Benedict XVI in a document.

In the Bolsonarista Telegram groups, part of this Wednesday’s messages asked for the matter to be closed. “I’m having to deny to several people who send this crap that the leftists are mounting on the president in freemasonry”, wrote one woman.

The militia on the left has been called the “digital militia”, a term it uses to refer to pre-Bolsonaro activists who aim to destroy reputations on the networks.

“STAY SMART, now we know exactly that the left will be involved in all upcoming narratives, they explicitly declared war,” wrote Leandro Ruschel, an influential conservative activist in the Bolsonarista camp, whose post was amplified in several groups.

The live of federal deputy Andr Janones (Avante-DF), made in front of the Temple of Salomo, entitled: “Bolsonaro makes a pact with the Masonic sect to win the election!” and gathers more than 1.7 million views. Janones repeatedly talks about war on the networks, but the PT has already evaluated that he “works like a frila”.

For Victor Piaia, sociologist and professor at FGV ECMI, the second round tends to increase the circulation of negative propaganda and direct attacks in relation to the first.

“The themes that guided the first round were security, corruption and the economy, and in the first three days they gave rise to discussions of another order, such as religious ones”, he says.

In PT, the campaign’s command evaluated the possibility of showing the video of freemasonry in inserts, Folha showed, but the idea was not consensual in view of the sensitivity of the theme.