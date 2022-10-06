Léo Santana comments on the repercussion of the track ‘Vai dar PT’: ‘Zero politics’

Reproduction / Larissa Albuquerque – 07.21.2022 Léo Santana talks about his musical career

There was no talk of anything else in Salvador last week. In a stall in Praia do Buracão, in a bar in a community in Gamboa de Baixo or in line for the bathroom at Mercado Modelo, there was only one subject: the one-year anniversary of Léo Santana’s daughter. You may not even know him, but know: he is the most beloved and popular singer in Bahia today.

There are people who use the word “hero” to measure what the 34-year-old artist, creates from the favela of Boa Vista do Lobato, on the outskirts of Salvador, represents for the population that saw him overcome poverty and become an idol. Others say that he personifies the pride of belonging to that land. Exaggerating or not, the fact that the king of Bahia’s pagodão, the opening attraction of the Colombian J Balvin’s show this Wednesday (5), at Vivo Rio, is a phenomenon.

Everything about the artist is superlative. Starting with its two meters tall and 46 feet. But it’s the professional numbers that impress: more than 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify; 17 million followers on Instagram; 2 million on Tik Tok; and another 3 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. There, the record is the video for “Contatinho”, a partnership with Anitta, which has 270 million views. There are also doubles with Os Barões da Pisadinha (“I’ve already forgotten”, with 93 million), Luísa Sonza (“21st Century”, 57 million); Ludmilla (“Toma”, 15 million), Ivete Sangalo and L7nnon (“Tarada”, with 1.5 million).

It was his personal measurements, however, that earned him the nickname Gigante (or GG), given by fans who saw him bend over to fit the selfie. On the plane, Leo only travels near the emergency exit. It also barely fits in the space between the seats in the van that takes you from one show to the next — there are about 20 a month. He needs to sit on his side, with his huge legs facing the aisle.

It was inside the vehicle that he gave this interview, carried out between Salvador and Costa do Sauípe, where he would perform a closed show for a company on top of an electric trio. With diamond earrings in the shape of Chanel’s initials, Gucci sneakers, impeccably manicured and base-coated nails, Léo got out of the van, exchanged his sweatshirt for a silk suit and announced over the microphone: “The fucking owner has arrived!” It was the cue to line up hits such as “Já te forgotten”, “Destampei” and “Revoada”, some of the most played songs on radio in the country (see a snippet of the show in the video below).

During an election period, the artist preferred to leave one of his greatest hits out of the repertoire: “Vai dar PT”. It’s the one about a girl who “went to the dance really crazy / mixed tequila and whiskey” and was, as they say, “total loss”. But he didn’t stop making the L with his fingers, a gesture that became his trademark: “It’s L for Léo Santana, folks, here it’s zero politics”, he quickly tried to explain. The singer, who on Sunday posted a photo of himself voting with the caption “exercising my role as a citizen”, prefers not to take a political stand.

More than any message, his songs are for “rolling”, defines himself. It’s been that way since the days of “Rebolation”, when he was still the lead singer of the band Parangolé and saw the whole country reproduce his choreography. And follow the dance. More precisely, Baile da Santinha, a famous event led by the singer in the summer of Bahia (and with sold-out editions in several capitals of the country), in which more than 30 thousand people dance every Friday like there is no tomorrow.

djavan as a reference

It should be no different at the Salvador Summer Festival, on January 28 and 29, when the artist will present an unprecedented show that is still being prepared. Of course, Léo will sing Djavan, his reference in MPB. “Oceano”, “Te devoro” and “Sina” are among his favorite songs. The artist’s presence at the festival, which opens ticket sales this Wednesday (5), “is a guarantee of representation”, says the curator, Zé Ricardo:

— It was impressive in my research to realize how much Léo Santana is loved in Bahia. The overcoming thing, being a popular guy who communicates with a crowd… His rhythm has a lot of people moving. If you tap four times in a short amount of time, the same people will be there. Léo causes a commotion – says the producer and music director.

Among his musical influences, the singer also mentions groups such as Harmonia do Samba, Companhia do Pagode, É o Tchan, Exaltasamba, as well as Claudinho and Buchecha. There is still room for James Brown, Michael Jackson and Phil Collins. They are artists, he recalls, that his father listened to on the radio during his childhood. It was a time when Leo participated in dance contests. His trump card was to imitate the idol Xanddy. While dreaming of being an artist, he made do by selling roast chicken on the beach and carrying customers’ groceries from a supermarket.

— My family didn’t go hungry, but we lived on minimum wage. It was all counted. It’s very strong when a kid from a favela puts a loaf of bread on the table at home. I could see the sparkle in my parents’ eyes — the artist gets emotional.

‘I’m not fascinated by a car, but sneakers and jewelry move me’

Léo Santana’s first instrument was a used cavaquinho, bought by his mother, a secretary, in two installments. Dona Marinalva was the great supporter of her son’s career. To this day, he only sleeps when he finishes the stories of the shows. It was also she, who worked as a secretary in the company of the boy she had created as a nanny, who was responsible for getting her husband a security job, until then, a bus collector.

The family’s financial situation improved as Leo progressed in his career. After playing tambourine in several pagode groups, he became the lead singer of other bands until he took over Parangolé in 2008.

— They played protest, favela, black music. And I’ve always been more of the pagoda, of sensuality. They took a while to accept me. But, little by little, I was putting my rhythm and finding myself,” she says.

In 2014, he debuted a solo career, establishing partnerships with Wesley Safadão, Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa, Thiaguinho, Anitta, Ivete Sangalo, Ludmilla.

‘I tried to resurrect my father’

Lourival, who turned up his nose, had to “swallow” his artist son, who did not finish elementary school. Not without continuing to “needle” Leo’s professional choice. The father, who worked as a security guard at a company, also never asked about the shows. It was only in two or three. But father and son managed to live a harmonious relationship until the death of Seu Lourival, last year. He had a massive heart attack. Leo did everything to revive him.

— I arrived and he was unconscious on the living room floor. I tried to resurrect my father. I don’t know where I got the strength from, because I can’t handle these things. He’d only been to one funeral in his life. But I tidied up the whole wood, put on a jacket, loaded the elevator and helped to put the coffin. My family thought I couldn’t make it,” says the Giant, who has a heart of butter.

Friend Ludmilla admires this way:

– The nickname GG reflects what he is in friendship, emotion and generosity. He is also professional and charismatic. He formed a beautiful, inspiring family for me.

The singer refers to the dancer Lore, whom Léo married during the pandemic, and Liz, the daughter of the couple who became a kind of darling of the public. The video in which Lore (whom Léo calls “mother” even before she gives birth) breaks the news of her pregnancy to her husband was shared on social media, where they share intimacy with the public. It was like that on Liz’s birthday, when the girl won a R$3,000 car.

Leo says he uses his money “not to show off”, but to have what he always dreamed of. This includes around 300 pairs of sneakers, watches and lots of jewelry.

– Is an addiction. I’m not fascinated by a car or a house, but sneakers and jewelry move me. As a kid, I saw people who influenced me aesthetically, like Usher and Ne-Yo, wearing clothes and accessories that I loved. I’m that kid from the favela who thought: ‘When I can afford it, I’ll use it too”.

If the money flows right into the account, there are still places that Léo wants to occupy. Dreams of partnerships with reggaetown Latinos. On the 20th, he shoots a video with Pedro Sampaio in Rio. The day before yesterday, he performed the one for the song “Botada valendo” in Vidigal. Working with Iza is another wish.

— It would be a musical and representative power, the two of us together — he believes. — They ask me how being black influences me. The answer: “In what I am, in the citizen, in the character, in the personality”. The activist part I leave to those who study the subject, who I don’t understand in depth. I watch a lot of stories about racism, prejudice, but it’s not something I take to iron and fire. My sound is black, favela. I am, of course, already a reference for us black people.

