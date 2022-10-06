Leonardo’s employee makes an impact when talking about her relationship with her boss

Leonardo’s employees reveal a side of the singer that few know intimately

the country singer Leonardo59, has taken the media by storm both for his talent in music and for his good humor in front of and behind the camera.

very charismatic, Leonardo play hard, hurt whoever it hurts. This time, his intimacy was opened by an employee of his, who revealed a side of the sertanejo that few know.

In an interview with journalist André Piunti, for his YouTube channelthe advisor Ede Cury told how is her relationship with Leonardoinside and outside the mansion he lives in.

The employee told what Leonardo did with his cell phone that was ringing, while he was going to an appointment with him and his brother Leandro (1961-1998): “Even he [celular] being on silent, one day he picked up my bag on an avenue and threw it out of the car. He has already done each one with me,” he recalled.

On another occasion, Abadia Cardoso, a maid who works at the mansion of Leonardoanswered some questions asked by Poliana Rochathe singer’s wife, on his social networks.

The maid was asked if Leonardo makes fun of her: “Leo makes fun of me a lot. call me mare’s bellybucho of broken, says that I eat his train everything, hides the sleeves, and look that there is a mango tree here in the backyard.”, detonated the employee of the mansion, laughing.

ROMPING WITH ADVISOR

Ede Cury, employee of Leonardo, recalls an episode in which the singer played a trick on him: “In the hotel, once in Rio [de Janeiro], he put it all together and I don’t know how he did that job. He arranged everything with the manager.”, she began on André Piunti’s YouTube channel.

“Then he called me and said, Ede, let’s have some soup with me downstairs. I used to be weird, you know? First, it’s a soup, second that we went to the restaurant at the hotel, I was a little suspicious”, explained the advisor.

“Then we ordered soup and in the meantime, someone called me to go answer the restaurant’s phone. I got up and went. When I came back, I noticed he was weird, you know? That he had a kind of roguish face”, recalled Ede Cury about the artist’s romp.

“All right, then, we ate the soup and went to the bedroom. Then I said: ‘See, I judged him and I was wrong, right?’ In a little while the hotel manager at my room door. ‘Look, Dona Ede, it’s kind of unpleasant, but I wanted to tell you the following: you can be Leonardo’s advisor, but you can’t take the cutlery from the restaurant’”, revealed the employee about the embarrassing moment.

After being confronted by the manager, Ede Cury let him see her bag: “The cutlery was in my bag. But, he was all arranged with the manager.”, said the employee of Leonardo about her relationship with her boss and how playful he is.