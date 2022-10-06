Libertadores: High cost keeps fans away from Flamengo and Athletico and stops ticket sales for the final

Libertadores finalists, Flamengo and Athletico face each other on October 29, in Ecuador, in the single decision of the Cup. With tickets on sale a week agothere are still entries for all sectors available and, with no expectation of growth in the face of high costs, the game in Monument of Guayaquil should not receive a large audience – as happened in Copa Sudamericana final.

Sales to the exclusive sectors of the Flamengo and Athletico fans, behind the goals, started last Wednesday. Sales to red-blacks from Rio de Janeiro and Paraná did not exceed 10 thousand entries – with a vast majority for the team from Rio de Janeiro.

The North (Flamengo) and South (Athletico) stands have capacities for around 12,000 seats each. The central sectors, East and West, were opened even earlier, to the local public, and are also available, but there are no partial tickets sold to the locals.

After exclusive sales to the Ecuadorian public and finalist clubs, Conmebol made tickets available to the general public on Tuesday. See more information released by the entity here.

The low demand is due to the costs for fans, starting with tickets: 142 dollars for the club sectors (about R$760) and 245 dollars (about R$1,300) for the central stands. The prices of air packages and accommodation are also high.

AIR AND ACCOMMODATION, THE MAIN PROBLEMS

Since the teams’ classification for the 2022 single final, the Flamengo and Athletico fans saw that it would not be easy to go to Guayaquil. There is no offer of direct flights from Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba to the Ecuadorian city of the main airlines, and, still at the beginning of septemberoptions with long stopovers cost from R$ 5 thousand.

In a survey carried out on Tuesday by the google platform, only Avianca, Copa and Latam offered flights to Guayaquil, from Rio de Janeiro, between the 28th and 30th of October. Prices range from BRL 9,500 to BRL 15,000, with connections lasting up to 17:00 on the return trip.

Accommodation is also a difficulty for those who go – or want to go – to watch the game between Flamengo and Athletico. according to Booking97% of seats are unavailable for October 28-30.

Faced with logistical difficulties, there are fans looking for packages with travel agencies, which already include air travel, accommodation, transfers and tickets. However, such packages are costing from R$12,000 to up to R$17,000, with no relief for red-blacks from Rio or Paraná.