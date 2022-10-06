Libertadores: with a chance of an empty arena, Guayaquil will have big screens around the city – 10/05/2022

Conmebol started selling tickets to the general public for the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR at US$ 245 (R$ 1.27 thousand) – the game will be on October 29, at 5 pm (GMT), at the Isidro Romero Carbo stadium in Guayaquil (EQU). The target is Ecuadorian fans, but internally the entity does not expect a significant sale because of the value.

The Guayaquil City Hall has the same diagnosis and, therefore, and with the approval of Conmebol, will put up screens so that fans can watch the match live on Victor Emilio Estrada Avenue, one of the main avenues in the city and a ten-minute drive from the arena. where the game will take place. There is also the possibility of exhibition in other areas of the municipality.

The idea of ​​the municipal government is to give tourists from other regions of Ecuador an option to travel to Guayaquil on the final weekend, even if they don’t buy tickets, and help move the city’s hotel and restaurant chain. The initial forecast of 50,000 people moving to the region will not materialize.

As journalist Rodrigo Mattos showed in his column on UOL Esporte, until the end of last week, between 7,000 and 8,000 tickets had been sold to flamenguists and athleticans — the exclusive charge for clubs is 12,400 for each one at of US$ 142 (R$ 740). Currently, less than 20,000 fans are expected to be at Isidro Romero Carbo (the released capacity is 49,900 seats).

The difficulty of traveling to Guayaquil, which does not have direct flights from Brazil, and the prices of tickets and accommodation complicate the logistics of Brazilian fans. Even with this forecast of fewer fans than ideal, and with the state of exception in Guayaquil decreed by the government of Ecuador at least until October 14 because of the wave of violenceConmebol never thought of changing the location of the final.

Two factors, mainly, led the confederation not to consider the change: the amount spent on the renovation of the stadium, around US$ 4 million (R$ 20.8 million), and the commitment signed between the president of the entity, Alejandro Dominguez , and the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso. There would only be a change if the host warned that he would not be able to organize the final, which will not happen.