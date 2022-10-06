Loan of up to R$ 3 MIL for Brazilians with a dirty name? Learn how to apply quickly!

Caixa Econômica Federal is offering a new type of loan, which in addition to being offered with very low interest rates, can still be contracted by individuals who have restrictions in their name. That is, citizens who are negative before any credit service, such as the SPC (Credit Protection Service), are also eligible for contracting.

The loan has amounts available for individuals and companies, who act as MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur). Therefore, the values ​​available may vary, depending on the type of contract. In this way, the loan offers new financial support to the worker, depending on certain rules and conditions.

How the Cash Loan works

First of all, Caixa’s new credit contracting modality comes from the so-called Digital SIM (Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs). The objective is to offer financial support to workers who work individually. That is, performing autonomous activities. Despite the credit available to individuals and companies, the hiring rules may vary slightly.

That is, for individuals who prove self-employed, the maximum loan amount provided is R$1,000. However, for those who are registered as a legal entity, and carry out activities as MEI, the value can reach up to R$3,000. In addition, now, the permanent rules refer to the payment period and interest.

All those who contract the credit modality will have a deadline of 24 months to pay off the debt. That is, 2 years. In addition, the interest rate defined is based on 1.95% per month, being one of the lowest in the financial market. As mentioned earlier, the aim is to provide financial support for workers in order to boost investment. However, the value must be used only for work purposes, upon proof.

how to apply

In advance, to apply for the contracting of credit, the procedure is quite simple. However, it is worth mentioning that upon requesting the loan, the worker will need to answer a questionnaire aimed at financial education. In this questionnaire, he will answer questions about the destination of the money, as well as administrative capacity. The focus is on preventing fraud, as well as helping the individual so that he does not fall into over-indebtedness.

Therefore, the first step to hire is simply to install the official application of Caixa Econômica’s digital social savings. It is the Box Tem (bityli.com/SVbrUS). The app is available for android and IOS. When performing the downloadthe user needs to perform Login/registration, filling in the requested fields with personal data.

Then, the next and last step is to apply for credit. This can be done right on the application’s homepage by clicking on the corresponding option. It is at this point that the individual will need to answer the questionnaire. Finally, after hiring, the money will be available for use within 10 business days, also in the Caixa Tem app.

