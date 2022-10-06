Looking up at the Brasileirão, Botafogo visits Avai and has reinforcements

O Botafogo face the Hawaii this Thursday, at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Estádio Ressacada, in Florianópolis (SC), for the 30th round of the Brazilian championship. Glorioso need to recover from the 3-1 defeat to Palmeiras to continue trying to get closer to the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores. Cariocas have 37 points. Santa Catarina, on the other hand, is in a desperate situation, especially after the 2-1 defeat to Atlético-GO. With 28 points, Leão is in the relegation zone.

Luís Castro, coach of Botafogo, put in the players’ heads the need to forget Palmeiras and concentrate on the game against Avaí. The speech was assimilated.

“We have to evolve in relation to the game with Palmeiras and look ahead, correcting what we did wrong. We are in a position to seek a good result away from home”, said top scorer Tiquinho Soares.

Botafogo will have important reinforcements. Defender Víctor Cuesta and left-back marçal return from suspension and occupy the places of Kanu and Hugo, respectively. The latter fulfills suspension, as well as the reserve midfielder Del Piage. Lucas Fernandesrecovered from an injury to his right leg, returns to the team in the place of Gabriel Pires.

On the Avaí side, Lisca tries to maintain optimism. The coach sees an evolution.

“Avaí has ​​been progressing in terms of use and quality of the game. I believe we can achieve good results, as we are losing points in games where we are managing to control the opponent”, said Lisca.

Avaí will have maximum strength in this game with the returns of left-back Cortez and midfielder Bruno Silva. The first recovered from discomfort in his left leg, while the steering wheel was suspended. Both have defended Glorioso in their careers.

DATASHEET

AVAÍ-SC X BOTAFOGO-RJ

Place: Ressacada Stadium, in Florianópolis (SC)

Date: October 6, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 20 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa-MG) and Leonardo Henrique Pereira (MG)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (FIFA-SP)

HAWAII: Vladimir, Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Sarará, Raniele and Bruno Silva; Pottker, Nathanael and Bissoli

Technician: Lisca

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández, Renzo Saravia, Víctor Cuesta, Adryelson and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo; Junior Santos, Tiquinho Soares and Jeffinho

Coach: Luis Castro