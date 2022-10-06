Lucas has symptoms of Covid in A Fazenda and takes a test. know result

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago Entertainment Comments Off on Lucas has symptoms of Covid in A Fazenda and takes a test. know result 1 Views

Lucas Santos underwent a Covid-19 test in A Fazenda after showing some suspicious symptoms and causing an alert signal to light up. The LeoDias column now tells you the result of this test.

Contagion by Covid-19 has been ruled out. The pawn’s test was negative.

Lucas Santos, pawn of Record's reality foto-lucas-santos-peo-reality-a-fazenda-14-record-092022

Lucas Santos is an actor and singer, he is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo.Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Lucas Santos

Lucas SantosPlayback / PlayPlus

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Image from The Farm 14Deolane-Bezerra-Lucas-Santos

Fazenda 14: Lucas Santos takes call and challenges reality productionreproduction

Lucas Santos is warned by the production of A Fazenda 14 (Reproduction: PlayPlus)
Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
Image from The Farm 14Shay-Lucas-Santos-A-Fazenda-14

Lucas Santos accuses Shay of aggression after threats and confusionreproduction

0

During the early hours of this Wednesday (5/10), Lucas, in a conversation with colleagues in confinement, said that he was afraid of having contracted Covid-19 even in confinement. He reported loss of smell and taste.

Hours earlier, during the formation of Roça, Thomas Costa even said that “a large part” of the participants would have the flu.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Tiago, ex of Neymar’s mother, comments on the player

Tiago Ramos, Lucas Santos, André Marinho and Thomaz Costa talked about football this afternoon on …

Lucas has symptoms of Covid in A Fazenda and takes a test. know result

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago Entertainment Comments Off on Lucas has symptoms of Covid in A Fazenda and takes a test. know result 0 Views

Lucas Santos underwent a Covid-19 test in A Fazenda after showing some suspicious symptoms and causing an alert signal to light up. The LeoDias column now tells you the result of this test.

Contagion by Covid-19 has been ruled out. The pawn’s test was negative.

Lucas Santos, pawn of Record's reality foto-lucas-santos-peo-reality-a-fazenda-14-record-092022

Lucas Santos is an actor and singer, he is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo.Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Lucas Santos

Lucas SantosPlayback / PlayPlus

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Image from The Farm 14Deolane-Bezerra-Lucas-Santos

Fazenda 14: Lucas Santos takes call and challenges reality productionreproduction

Lucas Santos is warned by the production of A Fazenda 14 (Reproduction: PlayPlus)
Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
Image from The Farm 14Shay-Lucas-Santos-A-Fazenda-14

Lucas Santos accuses Shay of aggression after threats and confusionreproduction

0

During the early hours of this Wednesday (5/10), Lucas, in a conversation with colleagues in confinement, said that he was afraid of having contracted Covid-19 even in confinement. He reported loss of smell and taste.

Hours earlier, during the formation of Roça, Thomas Costa even said that “a large part” of the participants would have the flu.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Tiago, ex of Neymar’s mother, comments on the player

Tiago Ramos, Lucas Santos, André Marinho and Thomaz Costa talked about football this afternoon on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved