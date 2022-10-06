Lucas has symptoms of Covid in A Fazenda and takes a test. know result

Lucas Santos underwent a Covid-19 test in A Fazenda after showing some suspicious symptoms and causing an alert signal to light up. The LeoDias column now tells you the result of this test.

Contagion by Covid-19 has been ruled out. The pawn’s test was negative.

During the early hours of this Wednesday (5/10), Lucas, in a conversation with colleagues in confinement, said that he was afraid of having contracted Covid-19 even in confinement. He reported loss of smell and taste.

Hours earlier, during the formation of Roça, Thomas Costa even said that “a large part” of the participants would have the flu.

