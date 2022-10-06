Lucas has symptoms of Covid in A Fazenda and takes a test. know result

Lucas Santos is an actor and singer, he is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo.Antonio Chahestian/Record TV
Lucas Santos
Lucas SantosPlayback / PlayPlus
Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Deolane-Bezerra-Lucas-Santos
Fazenda 14: Lucas Santos takes call and challenges reality productionreproduction
Lucas Santos is warned by the production of A Fazenda 14 (Reproduction: PlayPlus)
Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
Shay-Lucas-Santos-A-Fazenda-14
Lucas Santos accuses Shay of aggression after threats and confusionreproduction
0
During the early hours of this Wednesday (5/10), Lucas, in a conversation with colleagues in confinement, said that he was afraid of having contracted Covid-19 even in confinement. He reported loss of smell and taste.
Hours earlier, during the formation of Roça, Thomas Costa even said that “a large part” of the participants would have the flu.
Stay in!
To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodiason Instagram.
Now we are also on Telegram!Click hereand receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.
Have you read all the notes and reports in the column today? Click here.
Lucas Santos is an actor and singer, he is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo.Antonio Chahestian/Record TV
Lucas Santos
Lucas SantosPlayback / PlayPlus
Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Deolane-Bezerra-Lucas-Santos
Fazenda 14: Lucas Santos takes call and challenges reality productionreproduction
Lucas Santos is warned by the production of A Fazenda 14 (Reproduction: PlayPlus)
Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
Shay-Lucas-Santos-A-Fazenda-14
Lucas Santos accuses Shay of aggression after threats and confusionreproduction
0
During the early hours of this Wednesday (5/10), Lucas, in a conversation with colleagues in confinement, said that he was afraid of having contracted Covid-19 even in confinement. He reported loss of smell and taste.
Hours earlier, during the formation of Roça, Thomas Costa even said that “a large part” of the participants would have the flu.
Stay in!
To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodiason Instagram.
Now we are also on Telegram!Click hereand receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.
Have you read all the notes and reports in the column today? Click here.