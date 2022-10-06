Lula 52% X 48% Bolsonaro

Search PowerDate held from October 3 to 5, 2022, shows Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 52% of the voting intentions against 48% of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of the elections. The score refers to valid votes –those attributed to any of the candidates, excluding blanks and nulls.

The numerical difference is the smallest ever captured by PowerDate in a direct confrontation between the 2 candidates. The distance indicates a minimum advantage of the PT –there is no technical tie, since the survey with 3,500 interviews has a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points.

This is the 1st survey of the PowerDate after the 1st round of elections, on Sunday (2.Oct.2022). With 100% of the polls counted, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) accounted for 48.43% of the votes for Lula and 43.2% for Bolsonaro in the 1st round.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 3 to 5, 2022. The margin of error is 1.8 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. Registration with the TSE: BR-08253/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura.

TOTAL VOTES: “NO VOTE” 8%

When considering the totality of votes, Lula has 48% against 44% for Bolsonaro. 6% say they intend to vote blank or annul the vote and 2% do not know.

Demographic highlights

O PowerDate stratifies respondents’ responses to gauge how each candidate performs across different demographics. Considering the valid votes, the Power 360 highlights:

sex – Lula wins by 54% to 46% among women. Among men, there is a numerical tie (50% X 50%);

age – PT has the greatest advantage among young people between 16 and 24 years old: 56% X 44%;

schooling – Lula has a large advantage among those who attended elementary school (61% X 39%). Bolsonaro wins among those who started high school but did not attend college (56% X 44%);

income – people with a family income of up to 2 minimum wages favor Lula (55%, against 45% for Bolsonaro). Those who earn 5 or more salaries give the president an advantage (Bolsonaro 56% X 44% Lula);

region – 0 PT has 67% of the valid votes in the Northeast against 33% for Bolsonaro. The president would win in the Southeast and South.

VOTE BY RELIGION

Lula is the preferred candidate of the Catholic electorate, with 64% of valid votes. Bolsonaro prevails among evangelicals –69% of this group of faithful intend to re-elect him for another 4 years at the helm of Palácio do Planalto.

POWERDATA

The content of PowerDate can be read on social networks, where infographics and news are shared. Follow the profiles of the research division of the Power 360 at the twitteron Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. Telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, Editor-in-Chief of the Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from October 3 to 5, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossover of variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08253/2022.