Lula bets on minimum wage readjustment to beat Bolsonaro

Reproduction: youtube – 10/03/2022 Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wants to bet on the minimum wage to raise votes

The team of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is already working to give a ‘final card’ and try to unseat the growing campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The economic team’s main bet is to invest in projects to

readjust the minimum wage as early as 2023

.

The closest members of the PT

admit using GDP and inflation to offer a real increase in the minimum wage,

which was not offered in the four years of Bolsonaro’s government. The idea is to add the GDP of the last five years and the inflation of the previous year to stipulate the minimum wage.

If we consider the GDP between 2017 and 2021, in addition to the current inflation in the country, at 6.50%, the minimum wage for 2023 would be R$ 1,305. The value is R$ 13 more than the

salary proposed by the Budget for the next year, on average R$ 1,292.



Between 2020 and 2022, the federal government does not offer a real increase to Brazilians. The last time the increase was registered was in the 2019 Budget, made by then President Michel Temer (MDB).

In the last Annual Budget Laws (LOA’s), Palácio do Planalto reported that the swelling in public accounts made it impossible to readjust the servers. For 2023, there is a possibility of adjustment, according to the Ministry of Economy, but the public security class should be favored first.

economic dispute

Lula has been pressured to publicize his economic ideas to balance the dispute with President Jair Bolsonaro. PT’s team admitted the possibility of waving more towards the center and avoiding the loss of votes in the second round.

This Wednesday (5th), Lula received support from Simone Tebet and some fellow MDB and PSDB members. In the view of allies, the support signals the PT’s move to the center, which pleases the financial market and should facilitate negotiations in an eventual government.

Analysts and members of the former president’s campaign team are still awaiting a definition for the economic team if PT is elected. Financial market and some members of the MDB and PSDB are waiting for the name of Henrique Meirelles for the portfolio. The impasse is due to the spending ceiling rule, created by Meirelles, which must be changed by Lula. In addition to the former minister, Pérsio Arida and Aloizio Mercadante are also quoted for the vacancy.





