Lula has 51% in the second round; Bolsonaro has 43%

posted on 10/05/2022 18:02 / updated 10/05/2022 18:09



(credit: CAIO GUATELLI / AFP and NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

Ipec, formerly Ibope, released, early this Wednesday night (5/10), the first survey on the second round of the presidential election. According to the institute, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leads the race for Palácio do Planalto with an eight-point advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro: 51% to 43%. White and null votes add up to 4%. Undecided represent 2%.

Last Sunday (2/10), at the end of the first round of the elections, PT reached 48.43% of the electorate’s preference — 57,258,115 million votes — followed by the president, who received 43.20% of the votes — 51,072,345 million.

The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-02736/2022, the survey was commissioned by Grupo Globo for the amount of R$ 237,301.76. The margin of error is two percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95%. Two thousand people were interviewed in 129 municipalities between Monday (10/3) and today (10/5).

In the previous simulation of the second round scenario, released on the eve of the first round vote, on Sunday (the 1st), Lula had 52% of the voting intentions, and Bolsonaro, 37%.

Coverage by Correio Braziliense

For the second round, the Elections Special is still on air, highlighting all the coverage of the presidential race and state governments. follow him Mail on twitter (@post office), Facebook, Instagram (correio.braziliense) and YouTube to keep up to date with everything that happens in the 2022 elections.