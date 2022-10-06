Lula has 52% and Bolsonaro 48% in the first PoderData poll in the 2nd round

The first round of the PoderData poll of this second round, released this Thursday 6th, shows that Lula (PT) has the advantage of 4 percentage points about Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the electoral dispute. According to the survey, the PT sums up 52% ​​of valid votes, compared to 48% for the former captain.

In this first survey, it is also possible to capture the volume of voters who, at this moment, indicate that they do not intend to choose a candidate in this second round. Altogether, according to PoderData, 6% of Brazilian voters indicate that they intend to cancel or vote blank. There are still 2% of respondents who have not yet decided what they intend to do in this second stage of the election.

With the results, the total votes for Lula and Bolsonaro are at a level very similar to what the two registered at the polls in the first round. Lula scores 48% of the total votes and Bolsonaro adds up to 44%. At the polls, 48.43% were for the PT and 43.2% for the ex-captain.

Stratification

This Thursday’s poll also gives indications of the profile of the voters of each of the candidates. Lula, for example, has an advantage among women, younger voters, Northeasterners and poorer people. Bolsonaro leads among residents of the South and Southeast, among those with only a high school education and among the richest Brazilians. In the other strata of the population the result is divided. See the numbers:

Evangelicals vs Catholics

The survey also measured, separately, the preference of Catholic and Evangelical voters. In the first case, Lula leads with 64% to 36%. In the second segment, the numbers are practically inverted and Bolsonaro appears winning by 69% to 31%.

The research was contracted by the website Power 360 in editorial partnership with TV Cultura and has a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points, in addition to a confidence level of 95%. For the results, 3,500 interviews were carried out between October 3rd and 5th. Data were collected by telephone in the 27 federative units and are registered with the Superior Electoral Court as BR-08253/2022.