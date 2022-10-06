Lula has exhausted his votes in RJ, says Cláudio Castro – 10/06/2022 – Poder

The re-elected governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), is betting, against all odds, on a more purposeful second round of the presidential election with fewer attacks between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), whom he supports, and the former president. President Lula (PT), of whom he does not want to speak ill.

“The people can’t take it anymore. The people want to know who will take care of them”, he said this Wednesday (5), in an interview with Sheet.

Castro chose three poor regions of the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan region for rallies alongside the president. The motto of his support for Bolsonaro will be the defense of the alignment between the state government, already chosen, and the federal one – a strategy that dates back to that of former governor Sérgio Cabral with Lula and former president Dilma Rousseff.

“One [Bolsonaro] is an ally. The other [Lula] You still have to get to know each other. So there is an unknown, a doubt about the relationship. The other is a consolidated relationship. […] Every time we needed him, he was by our side.”

Castro believes that the PT has already exhausted the voters he could obtain in Rio de Janeiro with the useful voting strategy in the first round. “I think Bolsonaro has a good field to grow.”

Elected to a chair in which five predecessors were imprisoned, he has a ready answer not to have the same fate. “Work right.”

How was the meeting with the president? I said that I think we had to go more to the people, that we had to hold events in places where there are a lot of people and where the population has this need for public power. We proposed three major events in São Gonçalo, one in Baixada Fluminense, and one in the west.

We proposed that he go more to the street, to the people. Senator Flavio [Bolsonaro] You are already viewing the schedules. It remained to call the mayors and the [deputados] elected in our coalition to ask them to continue helping, asking for a vote to win the election. don’t have much thesis

What is the scenario for him here in Rio? He’s already made almost a million more votes. I think he wins again and expands. We did some research and [mostrou que] 90% of people wanted to kill [a eleição] in the first round. The useful vote went to a place where he thought it would end up, to Lula.

I think it is if he [Lula] has not run out of votes in Rio, it’s very close [de esgotar]. I think Bolsonaro has a good field to grow, even because of the bench made.

What is the main argument for the population of Rio to vote in him? Every time we needed him, he was by our side. When I took over he helped the state financially. Then we needed to negotiate with Petrobras and it was the biggest asset recovery in the history of Rio de Janeiro. Then the emergency aid, in the concession of Cedae, the BNDES was very important. Then there was the question of the tax recovery regime. The whole issue of infrastructure that is coming to Rio: the [ferrovia] EF-118, the granting of [rodovia Presidente] Dutra who put Rio-Santos together.

In the victory speech, Mr. said that he was going to campaign for Bolsonaro, but that he would not like to speak ill of others. Is it possible in a polarized campaign like this? if I did mine [assim]… I didn’t attack the [Marcelo] ash. I just exposed contradictions.

why mr. Do you think you shouldn’t speak ill of your opponent? People can’t take it anymore. When we look at the focus groups we worked on, every time I had an aggressive piece of mine, I was very rejected. People want to know who will take care of him. People want to be hugged again.

Mr. did you feel that the president might also adopt this line in the second round? Those who saw yesterday’s press conference saw him very calm. He even spoke of Sérgio Moro well. Even when the journalist went a little too far he replied calmly.

He said the result of the first round indicated a sense of change. Mr. also saw this this message? Not. The people voted differently from governor to president. I think they were very different elections. In Espírito Santo, for example, Bolsonaro won and [governador] Renato Casagrande [do PSB] stood in front.

I think people want to understand who will take care of him. Regardless of who it is. I don’t think there was a wave to either side. I think it will be a confrontation of who has the most capacity to play the country. First shift was a lot of people zoning, a lot of people fighting. Now the second round is a plebiscite, it’s one against the other.

The expectation for the second round is not a very friendly atmosphere. It will be tough, but not the level of spectacle it was, because now it’s one against the other. They will have to debate and speak proposal. So it will be a second round a little more proposal than the first one.

His alliance was very heterogeneous. Mr. Do you think you will be able to mobilize this entire bench to help the president? I think a part. There are people who were with me who were not with him, as there are people who were with him and were not with me. I think the issue of verticalizing the governor with the president is something that gives President Bolsonaro a lot of advantage. I think there is a feeling that alignment is now very important. As I ended up elected with an expressive vote, I think this will favor Bolsonaro.

For the future Rio de Janeiro, is there a difference between one and the other? Yup. One is the president’s party, an ally. The other [Lula] You still have to get to know each other. I had it with ex-president Lula only in the inauguration of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. I don’t even know him. So there is an unknown, a doubt about the relationship. The other is a consolidated relationship.

What are Rio’s main demands for the next president? It has gas route 4B, the realization of [ferrovia] EF-118, from the Gaslub hub, bidding for airports. I think that, just as Minas Gerais has the subway, line 3 should be funded by the federal government. Apart from the issue of borders, which the federal government will have to come along with, because public security is not just the state.

Are Union investments almost dominated by the secret budget? How does this interfere with obtaining resources from the government? It is a reality imposed by parliament, right? So much so that the president vetoed it and then parliament overrode his veto. It is a strengthening of parliament. I, as an Executive Power, obviously think it’s bad. It breaks a lot of the planning that an entity has to be able to make the investment looking forward to the country. I believe that with this large bench that was made by the president, he increases the ability to make the most profound changes. I think this issue will have to be reviewed.

We will provide all elected officials with a state government investment notebook so that they have the freedom to put amendments to state government projects.

His predecessor was marked by having taken over the Guanabara Palace already thinking about the Highland. What lessons did Mr. strip? I am a very vanity-free person. I’m a very simple person, I kept my habits. I understood the contingency I came in for. Even though I know my size today, and I am not the size that the urn gave me, I am very aware of what the population of Rio de Janeiro wanted with this result. The population wanted someone strong to be able to work more intensively for them. The population can’t stand any more politicians who only think about their personal project.

I didn’t go out to do politics. I did not comment on external matters. I didn’t join the national campaign. I talked about taking care of Rio de Janeiro.

This explains the behavior that Mr. do you intend to have in this second round, of not attacking another candidate? Totally. 60% of the electorate showed that they want someone ‘low profile’, someone hardworking.

Bolsonaro manages to make this profile a little also? I think the national and state elections are very different. I ended up becoming a very close governor. In June I visited 70 municipalities. I almost became a mayor, a close guy who serves everyone. People know that this is not the reality of the president. I even think that at nationals people like blood a little more. But I think Bolsonaro has everything to turn around and win the election.

The chair of governor of Rio has already had five prisoners and a sixth answering for corruption. what mr. want to do to have a different destination? Work seriously.