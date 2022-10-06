Lula seeks support from senator Eliziane Gama to try to contain fake news among evangelicals | Elections 2022

Abhishek Pratap 17 hours ago News Comments Off on Lula seeks support from senator Eliziane Gama to try to contain fake news among evangelicals | Elections 2022 2 Views

The campaign of former President Lula (PT) will seek support from Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA) to try to combat the spread of fake news against the PT among evangelicals.

Members of the PT committee believe that Eliziane Gama, an evangelical and the daughter of a pastor, can act as a “bridge” between Lula and the evangelicals.

G1 columnist Valdo Cruz reported that Bolsonaro’s strategy is the so-called “holy war” to gain support among evangelicals.

Presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Wednesday (5) in São Paulo — Photo: Abraão Cruz/ TV Globo

Lula wants ‘intense’ performance by the senator

Faced with this scenario, former President Lula himself wants an “intense” performance by Eliziane Gama among evangelicals.

The senator gave critical statements to Bolsonaro throughout this year’s election campaign. But Lula wants to put up a strategic plan to make himself more present among this audience.

According to PT interlocutors, Lula called Eliziane, and the senator replied that she would like to act as a “bridge” between him and the evangelical electorate, but that she needs to “agree” on this plan, with commitments from the president and with the agendas of which she does not open hand.

Evangelical parliamentarians assess that Bolsonaro’s performance in this segment was due to the fact that, before him, politicians had little or no approximation with evangelicals.

And that he occupied this empty space, taking over the customs agenda, which is so dear to evangelicals and, above all, making himself very present and also through Michelle Bolsonaro, an active evangelical and strong electoral cable of the president in this segment.

Listen to the podcast episode The subject on “The result of the 1st round of the elections”:

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Student removed from school on suspicion of monkeypox

capital Child has been in isolation at home for about two weeks By Adriano Fernandes …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved