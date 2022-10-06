Lula would win by 55% to 45% of Bolsonaro in the 2nd round, says Ipec

In the latest poll, released on the eve of the 1st round, the PT had 52% compared to 37% for the president in an eventual 2nd round.

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) has 55% of the valid votes (excluding whites and nulls) in the 2nd round of presidential elections, according to a survey ipec (ex-Ibope) released this Wednesday (5.Oct.2022). The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 45%.

In the last survey of the institute before the 1st round, released on October 1st, eve of the election, PT scored 52% of the valid votes in the scenario of a 2nd round against Bolsonaro. The current chief executive appeared with 37%.

In total votes, PT scores 51%, compared to 43% for Bolsonaro. Blanks and nulls add up to 4%. Those who did not know or did not respond are 2%.

The institute interviewed 2,000 voters from October 3rd to 5th in 129 municipalities in the 27 states of the Federation. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. is registered in TSE (Superior Electoral Court) with the number BR-02736/2022, cost R$ 237,301.76 and was paid by the Group Globe.

Ipec was criticized for the discrepancy between the result of the presidential race in the 1st round and the projection released by the polling company on the eve of the election, on October 1st. According to the survey, the score on October 2nd would be: Lula 51% x Bolsonaro 37% (with a margin of error of 2 pp).

With 100% of the polls counted, Lula and Bolsonaro had in the 1st roundrespectively, 48.43% and 43.20% of valid votes.

In note (full – 440 KB) released on Monday (3.Oct), the company said that its latest research “showed that it was not possible to say whether or not the election would end in the first round”. He also stated that the difference in percentage points in the vote and in the projection of Bolsonaro “occurred by trends already pointed out by the research”. Read more on the subject here.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from September 25 to 27 showed Lula with 51% of voting intentions in a 2nd round against Bolsonaro, who scored 39%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 25 to 27, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 4,500 interviews in 323 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-01426/2022.

