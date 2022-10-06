Magazine Luiza: Will shares appreciate again?

This is part of the A Companhia newsletter, which analyzes whether or not it is time to buy Magazine Luiza shares and brings the company’s positive and negative points. In the complete newsletter, only for subscribers, see the company’s perspectives, which investor profile it is suitable for, if it is cheap and what are the recommended purchase and sale values. Want to receive the full issue in your email next week? Click here.

This week, the highlight of the newsletter The company is Magazine Luiza, selected by Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos.

He recalls that the retailer was one of the protagonists of the popularization of the stock market in the country and, since the end of 2015, the value of its shares has multiplied dozens of times.

“Behind this rise there is a history of transformation of the business model, of a company that was previously focused on the traditional system of physical stores and that started to invest heavily in digitalization and strengthening of the logistics chain”, says Crespi.

This, according to him, allowed orders to be delivered very quickly, something that was followed by domestic peers.

“After the sharp decline of the paper recently, the shares are back on the radar of investors, who are now looking to position themselves in names that should surf the cooling of inflation and a potentially lower interest rate in the medium term.”

After falling 71% in 2021, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shares have accumulated a 44% loss this year, up to September 29, according to information from TradeMap, an independent financial market hub.

The company ended the second quarter with an adjusted net loss of R$112 million, reversing a gain of R$86 million recorded in the same period last year.



The company was created in the 1950s, in Franca (SP), and defines itself as a group guided by development cycles. As of 2019, it began to position itself as a digital retail platform, “an ecosystem that helps thousands of other businesses enter the digital universe”.

Currently, it has 1,429 physical stores, in 21 states, and 23 distribution centers, located in different regions of the country. Last year, the sum of all sales made by Magalu (online and offline) reached R$ 56 billion.

Why are Magazine Luiza’s shares an opportunity to invest?

The Guide specialist highlights that, currently, the market expects a reversal of the Central Bank’s monetary policy, which should result in a fall in the basic interest rate (Selic) from 2023.

“With this, sectors that were greatly affected by the monetary tightening movement started in 2021 (retail, construction and education, among others) should present a good performance.”

According to him, among the e-commerce names on the Brazilian stock exchange, Magazine Luiza is one of those with the most efficient operation. “The company has already started to show an improvement in results in the second quarter, with a good operating cash generation.”

points in favor

Macro environment: with inflation falling, the government’s less tough stance on interest rates and a second half full of seasonality, the company’s good operating momentum has great potential for continuity;

Operational: the company has reached a mature level, with a broad base of sellers (about 200,000 third parties who use the group’s platform) and a very robust logistics network;

Leverage: the company owns the Luizacred operation and has a high level of receivables control, resulting today in net cash and cash equivalents of approximately R$1.6 billion.

points against

Competition: national e-commerce has seen the entry of important names in recent years, such as Amazon and Shopee, which have flooded the market with offers of durable goods. Although the moment of greater promotional aggressiveness has passed, these groups also invested in logistics and distribution and should continue as a “thorn in the side” of Magazine Luiza.

Relative valuation: A multiples analysis shows that stocks have historically traded at levels considered expensive. As a result, the market usually closely monitors the company’s performance and, in the face of any eventual “non-delivery” of results, the prices of securities on the Stock Exchange are quickly discounted;

Recent Acquisitions: Magazine Luiza has made several acquisitions in recent years (Kabum!, Canaltech and Hubsales, among others) and one of the market’s doubts is about the potential for generating value from these businesses.

