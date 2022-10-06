Man escapes from elephant but falls into river and is attacked by crocodile

A man lost parts of his legs and one of his arms when he was attacked by a crocodile in a river in the village of Mlibiziin Zimbabwe. winders Sianene34, decided to jump into the water to escape an elephant that was chasing him, but ended up being surprised by the reptile.

According to the local Sunday News, the elephant advanced directly towards the victim, leaving him trapped. in the water, winders tried to swim to the other end of the river, when he felt a “sharp pain” in his leg.

He said he looked back and saw the crocodile, which still managed to bite his hand and one of his arms. In a statement to the media in the African country, winders claimed that he managed to escape by forcing his hand against the animal’s throat to choke it.

After the animal stopped actively attacking him, he started screaming for help, being heard by some residents of the region, who managed to scare the alligator away by putting a piece of wood in the animal’s mouth.

fanikiso Mkombwebrother of winders, told the Sunday News that the boy was on his way to a day of fishing on the river when he was attacked. He is no longer in danger of dying, but he had an arm and legs amputated at different points.

“I mounted the crocodile and held its head tightly, putting my hand inside its mouth,” the victim told the site. “I knew I had to live at all costs and that crocodiles have a small tongue so they don’t want anything touching it as it hurts”

winders He further detailed that he felt “severe pain” shortly after the attack, but that he was “concentrated on staying alive” while waiting for help.

“I now believe that God works in mysterious ways, because people rarely survive when they encounter these two animals,” he said, recalling that he managed to escape the elephant minutes before he was bitten by the reptile.

A spokesperson for Wildlife Management of Zimbabwe Zimbabwe, Tinashe farawostated that the case of winders it was an “unfortunate incident”.

“We recommend that people stay away from waterways and be cautious of them. Citizens should not fish in these regions as they may be infested with crocodile,” reads the local press release.

Upon learning of the case of windersthe Zimbabwean poet Obert Dube donated a wheelchair to the man, who is still recovering from amputations.