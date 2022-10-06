Man stabs four people in central London | World

A man stabbed four people in central London on Thursday, according to local police.
The case took place around 9:40 am local time (5:40 am ET) between Liverpool Street tube station and Bishop’s gate, and police are still in the area, which has been cordoned off.
There is still no information about the criminal and victims, but Police said they had already ruled out that the episode was a terrorist attack..
According to the report of civilians on social media, the man would have tried to steal a bicycle, starting the confusion. Police have yet to confirm this version.
According to the English capital’s emergency service, three victims were taken to hospital, but their condition is still unknown. The fourth person attacked has already been released.
After the incident, a video began circulating on social media showing a black man being arrested. The police commented saying that the recording does not match what happened this Thursday.
Police officer takes care of the place where a man stabbed people in central London – Photo: Reproduction / Social Media
The press takes a stand where a man stabbed people in central London – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter