manager talks about the possibility of the team becoming SAF

With a material structure, resource training and debt settlement, Flamengo is one of the few clubs in Brazil that doesn’t dream of becoming an Anonymous Football Society (SAF). On social media, the general and legal vice president of Flamengo, Rodrigo Dunshee, gave his opinion on the most talked about business model in football today.

After rumors on social networks about an alleged interest of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, in the purchase of Flamengo, the red-black fans commented a lot on the matter.

In a specific comment on Twitter, a fan mentioned the vice president general and legal. In the discussion, there was a debate about a business model in which the club would sell a small slice of investment, different from the way clubs have been acquired by investors in the country. Participating in the networks, Dunshee responded and surprised the crowd.

“This is totally viable. Being a member of a club like Flamengo would be a big deal. Adjustments in governance would be necessary, but it would be possible. Not that it is confirming our interest in this model, just speaking in theory. (President),” he said.

The comment reverberated and the fans understood that Flamengo was, in fact, thinking about the possibility of sale. However, the leader returned to the networks, this Wednesday (5), to explain what he thinks about the subject.

“I want to record that I am against the SAF for Flamengo. I made a theoretical comment that it would be a big deal for someone to be a minority partner in Flamengo, but that does not mean that I am in favor, because I am against it. the club lose its identity”, he fired.

Dunshee extolled the club and the grandeur built up over more than a century to substantiate his opinion. For him, a sale to foreign companies would not be a positive thing in the history of Flamengo.

“Selling a national, centenary and historic club to companies located abroad makes the club stop being what made it get where it has arrived. I respect it, but I’m totally against it. The red-black spirit has to be preserved. I don’t have it!”, concluded the manager.

The vice president of football Marcos Braz also pointed out, recently, that the business is practically discarded behind the scenes of the club. The interview was given to ‘FlaZoeiro TV’, a YouTube channel.

“It’s a joke. The way Flamengo is structured, I’m sure Flamengo’s path won’t be SAF, for player price? I don’t want to know what you paid at Vasco, Cruzeiro or Bahia. I’m going to say level so I don’t copy Bruno Henrique”, pinned Braz.