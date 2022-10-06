Mano Brown speech, dad vents, historical game and more

Credit: Photo: Publicity/PSG

Preparing for the Champions League game against Benfica, this Wednesday (5), Neymar had a busy day. Torcedores.com prepared the main topics about the PSG star; check out:

Indirect to Neymar? Mano Brown makes a speech at Racionais concert

During a concert, rapper Mano Brown gave a strong speech about important issues in Brazil. Fans speculate that the singer’s words would have been directed at Neymar, who recently had repercussions for declaring his support in the presidential elections.

“In Brazil, rich black people become white, there are some idols of mine that shame me. He attacks other blacks, he votes against other blacks. This is the basic rule of survival for blacks in Brazil. Unfortunately this is true or it shows me otherwise”, said Mano Brown during the “Encontro das Tribos”, in São Paulo, last Saturday (1).

“I’m not telling anyone to vote for anyone. Think of you. Just think a little. I’m not in the mood to make anyone’s mind, you know? Nobody’s a six-year-old here. Then don’t complain about the next four years. Vote for whoever you want, don’t say Bro Brown dragged you. Be you. The problem is that black people with money become white, then my speech goes down the drain”, completes the national rap icon.

10 years of Neymar vs Ronaldinho Gaucho

Brazilian football completes 10 years of a historic clash between two different generations. In 2012, Neymar’s Santos, who won the Copa Libertadores in 2011, faced Ronaldinho’s Atlético-MG, who won America in 2013.

The game, valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, in Vila Belmiro, featured an epic goal by Neymar, who, in an act of genius, took down two opposing defenders and completed the bid with a touch of class; remember the goal:

On the same date, in 2012, @Neymar Jr reached 200 games by @Santos FC. With the number 200 shirt, he scored a great goal in the 2 × 2 draw against Atlético Mineiro. On this same date, in 2012, Neymar Jr. played his 200th game for Santos FC. With the jersey 200, he scored a beautiful goal. pic.twitter.com/OoBtmpFLif — Neymar Jr Site (@NeymarJrSite) October 17, 2018

Neymar father vents against the press

“Look here at my left hand. There’s no cut. Here my right hand has no cut. It’s the Brazilian press, huh? For God’s sake,” he began.

“The fact is that the press cannot verify the news and, I believe, prefer to create a false narrative. Yes, I had an accident, but disclosing that I cut my hands with a drinking glass? This is evil, is wanting to impose on the public what suits them. I have a great time, thank you!” he declared.

He made these statements on social media to deny a report that says he cut his hand for having a glass of drink in his hands. The events would have happened during the celebration party for the victory of the Brazilian team against Tunisia, in Paris.

Ranking of the most valuable athletes; Neymar appears in a distant position

At 30, Neymar no longer appears among the most valuable athletes in the world. Although he is still at a high level, age is a big factor in these assessments.

Football Benchmark released the ranking of the most valuable players in world football and the Brazilian is only in the 74th position, with about 61.7 million euros being his current value. The leader is PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé, with 222.9 million euros, followed by Erling Haaland, from Manchester City, and Vinícius Júnior, from Real Madrid.

Preparation for Benfica vs PSG

After breaking a fast of almost two years without scoring in the Champions League, Neymar returns to the field for the competition this Wednesday (5). PSG has six points and seeks to confirm the leadership of the group. The number 10 shirt is at the top of the season, but went blank in the last game for the French Championship at the weekend.