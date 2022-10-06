Maria Cândida shows before and after hair transition: “Me reencontrei” – Quem

+



Maria Cândida has been undergoing a hair transition for three years (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Maria Cândida told fans about her hair transition process and gave details about how she treated her hair to make it healthier in the last three years.

“My before and after hair transition. Zero chemistry, hydration 3 times a week, at home, less hair dryer and babyliss, and more water and healthy eating. health, without hydration, really ugly”, she began.

The presenter continued talking about how she started to study more about hair and body care. “And it wasn’t just chemistry (which really damages the hair)… I didn’t believe in hydration (I’ve told this story several times), I didn’t understand that skin, hair, nails, everything needs care, creams, calm, our time Because I was very practical and did everything quickly, I took care of it anyway (I have to admit!) Healthy hair naturally exists for younger people, because the hair has another quality… For those women who moisturize, nourish, understand that they play chemistry, need to take more care… And those who don’t have any chemistry, like indigenous women”, she detailed.

In the sequence, Maria Candida talked about her changes to treat the wires. “Food counts for a lot and water, a lot of water. After 40, the threads also age and in Menopause, the fall of hormones causes weakening of the threads and hair loss in part of women… At 51, I found my hair again. remove the chemistry, hydrate, nourish, my strands have returned to being almost “teenager”. This shampoo advertising balance didn’t exist! Tip: take care!”, he concluded.

Watch the video: