Maria’s father, from ‘BBB22’, makes peace with his daughter and starts working in a gay sauna in Rio

Happy ending! Fighting with her father since leaving the “BBB 22”, Maria got back together with him. The actress decided to unblock street sweeper and masseuse Carlos Câmara from social networks after he called her “ungrateful” and “naughty” and even accused her of having “turned her back” on him.

Now famous, because of his daughter’s exposure on the reality show, Carlos continues working as a street sweeper in Rio and serving as a masseuse in a gay sauna. Last Tuesday, he published a photo of just wearing a towel, taking care of the sauna, which is located in Catete, in the South Zone of Rio.

“This one goes to wish a good night from Coroa51”, he joked in the caption of the post.

Maria’s father, from ‘BBB 22’, posts working in a gay sauna in Rio Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Carlos became known during his daughter’s confinement period. After the program, however, they did not get it right. Carlos even said that he had already lost hope of the two getting right. The street sweeper also stated that his daughter was afraid that he would damage her image.

“When my name came out ‘Maria’s father’, ‘cool father’, she was scared. The very people who worked with her said: ‘He’s doing well, huh?’. So, she was afraid I would do something stupid. and burn her name. That’s why she preferred to leave me. I don’t know what’s going on in her head, I just know I’m out, I’m very upset, but it’s part of it. If she thinks it’s better that way, I’ll respect it”, he said at the time. .