Markets this Thursday, oil, news from Cielo, Prio, Gol, Hapvida and other highlights

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h50)

Germany (DAX): -0.46%

London (FTSE 100): -0.62%

China (Shanghai Comp.): holiday

Japan (Nikkei 225): +0.70% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -0.42% (trade closed)

Brent Oil: -0.50% (US$92.8). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: -0.58% ($87.2)

Bitcoin futures: +0.10% ($20,160)

Iron ore

Due to the holiday in China, there was no trade on the Dalian stock exchange.

New York stock futures

At 7:50 am on Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.60% and the S&P 500 futures were down 0.72%. Nasdaq futures were down 0.75%.

corporate

Cielo elects Eurico Fabri as chairman of the board of directors

Cielo (CIEL3) elected Eurico Ramos Fabri as chairman of the board of directors.

The information is contained in the minutes of the board meeting.

Fabri is Executive Vice President of Bradesco

José Ricardo Fagonde Forni was elected vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.

Both will have a unified term of 2 years.

Hapvida announces acquisition of Sistemas

Hapvida (HAPV3) confirmed after the market closed on Wednesday, 5th, that it gave up on the acquisition of Plamed Medical Assistance Plan.

Hapvida also informed that it signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the voting capital of Sistemas e Planos de Saúde.

The operation took place through the wholly-owned subsidiary Notre Dame Intermédica Saúde.

The acquisition price is R$120 million.

Sistemas operates through a health plan operator with approximately 77 thousand beneficiaries located mainly in the city of São Paulo/SP (approximately 65 thousand lives) and in other cities in the metropolitan region of Greater São Paulo (Osasco, Guarulhos, Embu and Cotia).

“Systems is a low-cost healthcare operator that presented in the 12 months prior to July/22 a net revenue of approximately R$79 million and a cash loss ratio of 73.4%”, highlighted Hapvida.

Hapvida highlighted that the completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, including regulatory approval.

Mateus Group (GMAT3) makes an agreement for the sale of 3 properties to TRXF11

Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) entered into an agreement with TRX Real Estate Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário – FII for the sale of 3 properties, located in Belém, in the state of Pará, Juazeiro, in the state of Bahia and Petrolina, in the state of Pernambuco.

The information was released on the night of this Wednesday, 5.

The operation is in the “sale and leaseback” modality, that is, the Mateus Group will sell the establishments and then rent them out.

The sale value of the properties is R$ 182,649,234.41.

The lease contracts will be entered into for a period of 20 years, ensuring the continuity of the company’s operations, Grupo Mateus highlighted in a material fact.

Gol publishes previous traffic results for September

Gol (GOLL4) released the previous traffic results for September.

Total supply (ASK) increased by 36.9%. The total number of seats grew by 29.5% and the number of departures increased by 30.1%.

Gol’s total demand (RPK) increased by 41.4% and the load factor was 81.7%.

In the domestic market, GOL’s supply (ASK) increased by 23% and demand (RPK) increased by 27%.

Gol’s domestic load factor was 81.7%.

The volume of departures increased by 24.5% and the total number of seats increased by 24%.

Prio reports highest monthly production in 2022

Prio (PRIO3) released on the night of this Wednesday, 5th, the result of the production in September.

The oil company produced 49,000 barrels of oil equivalent, up 21.57% from October. It is the biggest production of the year so far.

Fleury opens three Campana brand units

Grupo Fleury (GMAT3) opened this week three Campana brand units in Greater São Paulo. The company explained that this brand focuses on the access segment with compact units with low investment required, a wide range of clinical analysis tests and has already started its operations with accreditation in operators focused on this audience that did not have access to Grupo Fleury services.

Tests are also available at affordable prices for those without supplemental health coverage, in addition to mobile care.

“This business model allows patients in the unit to have a fluid, uncomplicated and digital experience with agility in opening the form, validating the card and obtaining results”, said Fleury.

The units are strategically located in properties with ample popular commerce in the surroundings and high circulation of people.

Multiplan Preview: 3Q22 sales exceed 2021 levels by 28%

Multiplan (MULT3) released the sales preview of its portfolio in the third quarter of 2022 after the market closed on Wednesday, 5th.

Total mall sales in the third quarter of 2022 showed a performance 28.3% higher than that reported in 3Q21 and 25.9% above the result of 3Q19, reaching R$ 4.7 billion, a new sales record for a third quarter, said the company.

All malls managed by Multiplan showed double-digit growth over 3Q21.

It is worth noting that 3Q21 sales had already reached 98.1% of those reported in 3Q19.

According to the company, one of the main highlights of the quarter vs. o 3Q21 was Shopping Vila Olímpia, which, benefiting from the 43.2% growth in vehicle flow in the period, recorded a sales increase of 51.6% year on year.

CCR now holds 93.8% of the share capital of VLT Carioca

The transfer to CCR (CCRO3) of all the shares held by Riopar Participações (Riopar) in the VLT Carioca Concessionaire was concluded, equivalent to 3.0157% of its capital stock.

Now CCR holds 93.8264% of the capital stock of VLT Carioca, as well as the assignment to CCR of all credit rights held by Riopar against the Concessionaire, relating to loans granted by the shareholders of VLT Carioca.

