Marquezine and the most famous pose at ‘Surubão de Noronha’ at Giovanna Ewbank’s party

What animation! The corner “Surubão de Noronha” that was at Giovanna Ewbank’s birthday party was a huge success among the guests. A new space record, published by Klebber Toledo, shows several celebrities together having fun in space. “We like a mess,” captioned the actor.

In the photo you can see Bruna Marquezine, Ludmilla, Fabio Porchat, Pocah, Juliette, Bruno Gagliasso, Gio Ewbank, Camila Queiroz, Boca Rosa, Brunna Gonçalves, Giovanna Lancellotti and Icaro Silva, Pedro Scooby, Rafa Kalimann and Manu Gavassi.

Giovanna Ewbank threw a party to celebrate the arrival of her 36th birthday. Filled with celebrities, the celebration took place in a party house in Itanhangá with the theme “The 2000s” and featured an attraction that gave much to talk about: the corner “Surubão de Noronha”.

Marqueizne, Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz with Gio Ewbank in the ‘Surubão de Noronha’ corner Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The space, all in pink, referred to the controversy that arose in 2019, when the name of Giovanna and her husband, actor Bruno Gagliasso, were involved in a gossip that claimed that the couple organized group sex parties with other celebrities. in Noronha, where they have an inn.

The rumor started when an alleged former Globo employee leaked the news on an Instagram gossip page. At the time, Marina Ruy Barbosa was accused of being the pivot of the separation of José Loreto and Débora Nascimento. At the same time, a profile released a list of actors who had group sex in Noronha.

Gagliasso with Juliette, Rafa Kalimann and Manu Gavassi Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Celebrities like Bruna Marquezine had their name involved in the confusion, which was soon denied by those cited. In a recent interview, Gagliasso stated that this rumor was a kind of “smoke screen” to divert the subject of Loreto’s alleged betrayal with Marina Ruy Barbosa. “Noronha’s surubão is nothing more than a smokescreen for a controversy that happened during the soap opera. That’s the truth,” said the actor.

At Gio’s party, the guests took great care in the costumes and recorded videos in the environment with jokes referring to “Surubão”. The celebration featured celebrities such as Angélica and Luciano Huck, who went with their son Joaquim; Carolina Dieckmann dressed as a devil; Grazi Massafera, Juliette, Deborah Secco, Rafa Kalimann, Manu Gavassi, David Brazil, among many others.

Giovanna Ewbank’s party had space ‘Surubão de Noronha’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram