Matter Standard is officially released and may arrive in iOS 16.1

After being postponed for the second time in March of this year, finally the standard Matter 1.0 was officially released. The protocol is an initiative of the Connectivity Standards Alliancewhose members include the appleO Googlea amazona Samsung and other smart home accessory manufacturers.

Being an Internet of Things standard (internet of things, or IoT), Matter is designed to improve the interoperability of smart devices across brands. It works over WiFi and thread (providing a reliable and energy efficient mesh network).

Tobin RichardsonPresident and CEO from the Connectivity Standards Alliance, commented on the launch:

What started as a quest to unravel the complexities of connectivity has resulted in Matter, a single global IP-based protocol that will fundamentally change the IoT. This release is the first step on a journey our community and industry are taking to make IoT simpler, safer and more valuable, no matter who you are or where you live. With global support from businesses large and small, the release of Matter 1.0 today is more than a milestone for our organization and our members; it is a celebration of what is possible.

From now on, authorized test labs can issue product certification, different tools are available and SDK of open source reference design is complete.

Companies, therefore, must officially support Matter both in their new smart home devices — which must be properly certified — and in the accompanying software, which will bring good news to the public.

Apple, for example, announced at the last WWDC22 that the standard would reach tvOS 16 and should be integrated into HomeKit very soon — probably with the arrival of iOS 16.1.

As per the release, the first version of Matter will support a variety of smart home products such as light bulbs, HVAC controls curtains, safety and security sensors, locks, media devices, controllers and bridges.

Excited to see the possibilities?

via 9to5Mac