Mauro Cezar warns Flamengo: ‘They just don’t see the problem who don’t want to’

Flamengo drew with Internacional this Wednesday, at Maracanã. Rodinei, who had had good performances in recent weeks, did not have a good performance, and was replaced. On social media, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira criticized the right-back.

– Folks amazed by Rodinei’s performance in the 1st half. Nothing different from other games, only in the most recent he didn’t even produce offensively. And when he produces it is little in relation to what he defensively commits. It’s not time for jokes and memes, but to find a solution – wrote Mauro.

– Internacional de Mano is doing Flamengo and Dorival a huge favor with Pedro Henrique doing what he wants on Rodinei. Only those who don’t want to see the seriousness of the problem – completed the journalist.

Mauro Cezar is a staunch critic of the side and usually criticizes the athlete in most matches. Rodinei was substituted 15 minutes into the second half by Matheuzinho. Away from the title race, Flamengo is in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil decision.