McDonald’s launches 2022 World Cup snacks; see what they are

McDonald’s is one of the companies that decided to invest in advertising for the 2022 Qatar Football World Cup. This means that the company is again launching the traditional Cup snacks. If you’re curious and can’t wait to try the new delights, we’ve separated the special menu for this year’s competition.

Check out which are the World Cup snacks at McDonald’s

According to the largest fast food franchise on the planet, in Brazil there will be 8 special Cup snacks, designed by selected chefs. All options can be purchased in physical cafeterias in any unit of the chain spread throughout Brazil. You can also order through McDelivery, the app and the company’s drive-thru.

Check out the details of each of the snacks at Cup that are available on the menu to be enjoyed. Also, it is worth remembering that the franchise also has a promotion to win stickers from the official FIFA event album. Enter the Méqui app to learn more about each of the actions.

Discover the 8 Cup snacks in Méqui

Below, you will find the description of each of the 6 Cup snacks:

McCatar: Brioche Bread, 100% Beef, Arabian Sauce (Mint Flavored Creamy Emulsified Sauce), Crispy Onion, Tomato and Emmentaler-flavored processed cheese.

McMexico: Brioche bread with potato, 100% beef brisket chickenseasoned breaded, mayonnaise flavored with jalapeño pepper, lettuce and processed cheese flavored cheddar.

McFrança: Brioche Bread, 100% Beef, Brie Cheese Sauce, Crispy Onion, Tomato, Bacon and Processed Emmental Cheese.

McGermany: Brioche Bread, 100% Beef, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Fresh Onion, Pepper-rimmed Salami and Processed Emmental Cheese.

McSpain: Brioche Bread, 100% Beef, Seasoned Emulsified Sauce, Lettuce, Emmental-flavored processed cheese and Sliced ​​Cup.

McArgentina: Brioche Bread, 100% Beef, Chimichurri Flavored Mayonnaise, Fresh Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Processed Cheddar Cheese.

McUnited States: Brioche bread with potato, 100% chicken breast, seasoned and breaded, Barbecue-flavored non-emulsified sauce, Crispy Onion, Bacon, Pickle Crinkle and Cheddar-flavored processed cheese.

McFlurry Brazil: Cold vanilla dough, banana syrup with cinnamon, caramel topping and crunchy peanut farofa.