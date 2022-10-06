Mega-Sena 2526 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (5/10) – Nacional

Caixa Loterias da Sorte space, in São Paulo (photo: Reproduction/Youtube Loterias Caixa)

Caixa drew lots this Wednesday (5/10) the Mega-Sena 2526 (R$ 4.2 million), Lotofácil 2631 (R$ 1.5 million), Quina 5967 (R$ 11.2 million), Lotomania 2374 (R$2.8 million) and Super Sete 304 (R$2.2 million).

The event took place at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (see how it went in the video below). O State of Mines updated all results.

Wednesday Lotteries (5/10)

Mega-Sena 2526 – BRL 4.2 million

The participant must match six numbers from 01 to 60. It is allowed to select from six to 15 tens on the shuttle. Bets with five and four hits are also awarded.

Check the tens: 02 – 16 – 24 – 38 – 43 – 59

award

6 hits: no bet

5 hits: 107 bets, BRL 21,481.79

4 hits: 4,518 bets, R$ 726.79

Next contest: R$ 8 million (8/10)

Lotofácil 2631 – BRL 1.5 million

The player fills in 15 to 20 numbers from 01 to 25 on the card and hopes that 15 are drawn. There are smaller values ​​for 14, 13, 12 and 11 hits.

Check the tens: 02 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 11 – 14 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 23 – 24

A bet from Curitiba nailed the 15 tens and will have the prize of R$ 1.5 million.

award

15 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,594,868.13

14 hits: 262 bets, R$ 1,823.37

13 hits: 10,075 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 119,592 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 618,336 bets, BRL 5.00

Next contest: R$ 1.5 million (6/10)

Quina 5967 – BRL 11.2 million

The gambler chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. The modality still allocates lower amounts to four, three and two hits.

Check the tens: 15 – 36 – 51 – 55 – 67

A bet from Rio de Janeiro hit all five numbers and will receive more than R$11 million.

award

5 hits: 1 bet, BRL 11,286,259.52

4 hits: 117 bets, R$ 6,116.01

3 hits: 9,064 bets, BRL 75.18

2 hits: 215,410 bets, BRL 3.16

Next contest: R$ 700 thousand (6/10)

Lotomania 2374 – BRL 2.8 million

50 numbers are selected from 01 to 100 (corresponding to the 00 ball). For the principal amount, 20 needs to be drawn. There are also prizes for 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 and 0 hits.

Check the tens: 08 – 10 – 13 – 16 – 33 – 39 – 44 – 47 – 51 – 64 – 65 – 68 – 73 – 75 – 76 – 83 – 89 – 90 – 94 – 96

award

20 hits: no bet

19 hits: 3 bets, BRL 69,029.54

18 hits: 68 bets, R$ 1,903.39

17 hits: 576 bets, BRL 224.70

16 hits: 3,531 bets, BRL 36.65

15 hits: 14,956 bets, BRL 8.65

0 hits: no bet

Next tender: R$ 3.6 million (7/10)

Super Seven 304 – BRL 2.2 million

The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The modality allows the choice of up to 21 tens (three per column) on the steering wheel.

1st column: 3

2nd column: 7

3rd column: 9

4th column: 1

5th column: 2

6th column: 6

7th column: 1

award

7 hits: no bet

6 hits: no bet

5 hits: 43 bets, BRL 900.85

4 hits: 747 bets, BRL 51.85

3 hits: 6,241 bets, BRL 5.00

Next tender: BRL 2.3 million (7/10)

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option to receive payment through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.