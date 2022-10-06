Mega-Sena accumulates again and prize can reach R$ 8 million

Check the value of the accumulated Mega-Sena, understand how the prize pool works and where the money goes when there are no winners.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

5 Credit cards that have cashback and do not charge an annual fee: One of them will surprise you

Last Wednesday (5), Caixa Econômica Federal held the Mega-Sena contest 2526. As no player hit the six dozen, the prize is accumulated and estimated at R$ 8 million for the next draw.

Thus, the draw took place at 8 pm Brasília time and was broadcast live on Caixa’s social networks. The tens drawn were: 02-59-24-38-16-43. According to the bank, 107 bets hit the corner and took BRL 21,481.79 each and 4,518 bets hit the court and received BRL 726.79 each.

How does the Mega-Sena prize work?

First, the gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. Of this percentage:

35% are distributed among those who match the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% is distributed among those who match 5 numbers (Quina);

19% distributed among matchers of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% accumulate and are distributed to those who match the 6 numbers in the final 0 or 5 contests;

5% accumulate for the first belt – sena – of the last contest of the year ending 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

What happens when there are no winners?

First, if there are no winners in any tier, the value rolls over to the next contest in the respective prize tier.

Thus, the prizes expire 90 days after the date of the draw, that is, after this period the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (FIES).

What are the biggest Mega-Sena prizes?

Check out, below, which were the biggest prizes of the Mega-Sena contests:

2,150, 11/05/2019, 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 289.4 million;

2,237, 02/27/2020, 2 winning bets; total award amount: R$ 211.6 million;

1,764, 11/25/2015, 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 205.3 million;

1,772, 12/22/2015, 2 winning bets; total prize amount: BRL 197.4 million

2,463, 03/19/2022, 2 winning bets; total prize amount: R$ 189.3 million;

1,655, 11/22/2014, 2 winning bets; total award amount: R$ 135.3 million;

2161, 06/19/2019; 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 124.2 million;

2189, 09/18/2019; 1 winning bet; total prize amount: R$ 120 million;

1120, 10/06/2010; 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 119.1 million;

1,486, 05/31/2022; 1 winning bet; total prize amount: 117.5 million;

1,575, 02/19/2014; 1 winning bet; total prize amount: 111.5 million;

Image: Gabriel_Ramos / Shutterstock.com