Mega-Sena, contest 2526: result | lotteries

2 days ago

the draw of contest 2526 of Mega Sena was held this Wednesday (5th) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. O prize is from BRL 4,234,172.80.

See the dozens drawn: 02 – 16 – 24 – 38 – 43 – 59

Mega-Sena numbers, contest 2526 — Photo: Reproduction/Caixa

So far, Caixa has not disclosed the apportionment of the tender.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

