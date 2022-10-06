Megainvestor Ray Dalio leaves control of Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund manager

After 47 years, Wall Street mega-investor Ray Dalio announced this Tuesday (4) via Twitter that he left control of Bridgewater Associates, aged 73. Dalio founded the largest and most profitable asset manager hedge funds in the world, with around US$ 140 billion under management.

In an emotional post, the mega-investor said he will continue as a mentor, investor and board member at Bridgewater. On social media, Dalio highlighted that he did not expect the company to reach the level that it now has over 1,300 employees. According to the manager, the company was created with the help of two people in his two-bedroom apartment.

Today is a very special day for me and Bridgewater Associates because I transitioned my control of Bridgewater to the next generation and I feel great about the people and “machine” now in control. This transition moment is the culmination of a 47-year journey (1/11) — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) October 4, 2022

“I’m grateful for all these people have done to get us here at this time. It hasn’t been easy over the last 12 years, but we’ve made it,” he said. “For the last two years, I’ve followed and helped manage Bridgewater with their help and they’ve been great.”

In his farewell, Dalio said he left the company to Nir Bar Dea and Mark Bertolini, who serve as co-CEOs, in addition to Bob Prince and Greg Jensen, who are co-CIOs, and who have been by his side over the past few years. 35 years and 25 years, respectively.

Who is Ray Dalio?

Dalio was born in New York and started investing at the age of 12. He founded Bridgewater in 1975, two years after completing his MBA at Harvard Business School and shortly after he was laid off.

Its manager was a pioneer in using the allocation strategy known as “risk parity“, or “risk parity” in free translation into Portuguese, which seeks to allocate the portfolio in order to equal the risk contributions of each asset class and which uses leverage to weight the risk, seeking an “ideal” level of volatility. This strategy, according to its advocates, is capable of withstanding any type of economic environment.

Bridgewater, however, is not only famous for its funds, but for its corporate culture based on radical transparency and what could be translated as meritocracy of ideas. For this reason, the manager came to be called the “Steve Jobs of investments”.

But his career wasn’t all about success. In the early 1980s, Dalio made a wrong bet on the market and ended up losing a lot of money – his and his investors.

The episode was a turning point for the investor and marked his new moment in life, with the reconstruction of Bridgewater and the creation of its principles, which were later immortalized in several books on management, leadership and investment philosophy (among they, some best sellers).

In 2011, Dalio joined the initiative of Bill and Melinda Gates – also followed by Warren Buffett and other billionaires – in announcing that he would donate half of his fortune to charity.

Ray Dalio’s Principles

In 1982, Dalio predicted that the global economy was heading for a depression caused by a major banking crisis, after a Mexico default. The manager even gave interviews on the subject, was called to speak to the US Congress, and invested all of Bridgewater’s money thinking about it. But it was wrong.

The market entered an upbeat wave that lasted 18 years. He recounted in his book “Principles” that being so wrong – and so publicly wrong – was a humbling experience, and basically cost everything I had built up until then. Everything.

With investors fleeing and without money, he had to fire the eight employees at the time and borrowed $4,000 from his father until he was able to sell one of the cars to pay the bills.

Dalio recognizes that his arrogance and confidence at the time were responsible for his “fall”, but that the incident was also his turning point: it was from that moment that he managed to develop to the point of becoming successful.

Today, the manager usually says that this big mistake was the best thing that happened in his life, because it gave him the necessary humility to balance his aggressiveness and that, with the episode, he learned that the fear of making mistakes again changed his way of thinking from “ am I right” to “how do I know I am right?”.

For him, the best way to answer that question would be to take it to a group of independent thinkers who had the same mission as him, but thought differently.

In this way, this great failure was the key to developing in Dalio the new perspective he came to call, in a Portuguese translation, “radically open-minded”, which was essential to transform Bridgewater into what he calls a meritocracy. of ideas, formed by intelligent people who challenge each other. It was this different way of thinking that led Bridgewater to develop its Pure Alpha strategy.

But another event would help shape the company’s culture as it is known today, based on radical transparency. When he had already rebuilt the company in 1993, his colleagues, co-CEO Bob Prince, COO Giselle Wagner and senior strategist and research director Dan Bernstein, invited him to dinner. The invitation stated that the objective would be to provide feedback on Dalio’s management style and the impact his behavior had on the work environment.

In the document itself, they mentioned what Dalio did very well – being innovative, understanding the market and managing investments, being energetic and intense, having good intentions about teamwork, creating the owner’s sense of sight and providing flexibility in working conditions. , in addition to paying a good salary.

But, in the document itself, they also mentioned what the manager was not good at: on some occasions, Dalio made employees feel incompetent, unnecessary, humiliated, diminished and oppressed. The chances of that happening increased when Dalio was stressed. They also described that the impact of this on people was the demotivation and reduction of productivity and quality of the work environment, and detailed that the company’s future depended on Dalio’s ability to manage not only money, but people.

Dalio’s reaction was one of surprise – he had no idea that his way of acting impacted the people around him in that way. And the fact that no one had spoken to him until that moment embarrassed him even more. It was after this bucket of cold water that the manager understood that he was at a crossroads: either he changed his way of working and the company’s culture, or he would have much worse problems in the near future.

The episode was the trigger to start writing the principles of the organization, the recipes on how someone should deal with situations and their consequences. This manual started small and grew over time, reaching a few hundred. The book Principles, published in 2011, brought 277 of them, ranging from keeping an eye on people who believe that not knowing something is shameful to recommending to record everything. Literally. All Bridgewater meetings are recorded and videos are available to employees. This is one of the main elements of what Dalio calls radical transparency.

The publication increased interest in Brigdewater’s culture, which came to be called a cult and accused of brainwashing employees. Dalio acknowledged that Bridgewater’s culture really wasn’t for everyone, that exposure would have made it more difficult to hire new people into the company and that about 30% of employees would leave the company within two years.

The fact is that, in the year the book was published, its manager’s three funds achieved more than US$ 2.9 billion in profit and Bridgewater reached the position of the largest hedge fund in the world. It is estimated that, by mid-2020, the manager will have generated a return of US$ 58 billion for its investors.

But the fact that the company’s culture is so tied to its founder has also created problems. Between 2014 and 2016, the University of California withdrew $550 million invested in Bridgewater out of concern for the company’s future.

Therefore, in 2018, the manager underwent a change in structure and became a partnership, to increase employee participation in the company. A year earlier, Dalio had already stepped down as co-CEO.

