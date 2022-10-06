Meningitis cases double in Bahia and low vaccination leaves Sesab on alert

Eloá, just four months old, plays in her crib while her mother, Janine de Jesus, 25, breathes a sigh of relief at having vaccinated her daughter against meningitis. The child, however, is an exception given the fact that vaccination coverage in Bahia for the disease has been well below the target of 95% since 2016, while cases and deaths this year more than doubled compared to 2021.

According to the State Department of Health (Sesab), until July this year, only 62.9% of children had been immunized against meningitis, which if not treated in time, can kill. The goal is to reach 95% of the public by the end of the year. Meanwhile, until September 24, when the 38th epidemiological week ended, Bahia had registered 273 confirmed cases of meningitis of various etiologies.

The number is 160% more than the same period last year, when 105 cases were recorded. In 2020, there were 143. This year, there have already been 43 deaths from the disease. In 2021, there were 21 deaths, almost 50% less.

The technician of the Coordination of Immune-Preventable Diseases at Sesab, Ramon Saavedra, explained that it is necessary to be careful with the comparison between 2022 and the pandemic years, but stressed that vaccination is slow. Since 2016, results have been below expectations in Bahia and Brazil. Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that, this year, only 52.08% of children were protected against meningitis in the country.

“This is a scenario all over the world, so much so that the World Health Organization (WHO) has already drawn attention to the fact that low vaccination coverage is a global health problem. Regarding the number of cases of the disease, in the last two years we have seen a drop, but we know that this is due to underreporting due to covid-19 and the isolation measures adopted during the pandemic, which made the transmission of the virus difficult”, explained.

In 2018, 337 cases of meningitis were confirmed in Bahia, between January and September of that year. In 2019, there were 348 diagnoses of meningitis, in the same period, according to data from Sesab. For the specialist, the low vaccination coverage is linked to social issues. “There is a false sense of security because the extreme forms of the disease are not in evidence. There is the fear of backlash, the religious issues and fake news related to immunization,” he explains.

Eloá’s mother, the baby at the beginning of the report, says that when she arrived at the post last month to vaccinate her daughter, she was surprised by the weak movement. “There was no queue and no one waiting. I took her to be vaccinated because I want to protect my daughter against this disease, but I didn’t see a vaccination campaign or anything like that, I keep following the vaccine calendar. I saw that the date had arrived and took it,” she recalls.

past alert

When he was just 11 years old, Elisson Lobo was rushed to the hospital because he had meningitis. He remembers having a high fever, being tired and having shared a room at the Couto Maia Hospital with three other people. He spent 30 days in the hospital, 15 of them in a coma, and when he returned to his room, he discovered that only he had survived.

“I had a high fever and my parents took me to a health clinic in Plataforma [no Subúrbio Ferroviário]. The doctor who attended us said it was meningitis. After that, I don’t really remember what happened, because I passed out. When I woke up I was already in the hospital. Thank God, I didn’t have any sequelae, but the three patients who were in the room with me died”, said Elisson, 38 years old.

Meningitis is inflammation of the meninges, the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, which if left untreated can kill. According to the Ministry of Health, in 2022, 5,821 Brazilians were diagnosed with meningitis and 702 people lost their lives. Even so, only 50.60% of the children received the booster dose. “Vaccination is considered the most effective way to prevent bacterial meningitis, and vaccines are specific for certain etiological agents,” says the agency.

Outbreak outside Bahia

In the last week, São Paulo registered an outbreak of the disease. States such as Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais had an increase in the number of cases.

The professor at the Institute of Collective Health at the Federal University of Bahia (Ufba), Glória Teixeira, explained that Bahia is not experiencing an outbreak yet, but that attention needs to be redoubled. “An outbreak is determined according to a control diagram that takes into account the type of meningitis, the average number of cases recorded in epidemic years and previous years. We’ve had a reduction in cases in the pandemic due to mask use, social distancing and other isolation measures, so we’re seeing an increase this year, but even smaller than the pre-pandemic years,” she stresses.

The specialist also explained that it is necessary to be careful with other diseases. “In principle, any virus can produce meningitis. Children with mumps, tuberculosis, ear infections or poorly cured flu can evolve, because viruses and bacteria can invade the meninges,” she said.

The most common type of the disease is meningococcal C. Mirla Amorim, a pediatrician and professor of Medicine at Faculdade AGES, highlighted that other vaccines offered in the vaccination schedule also help to prevent meningitis; In the private network, some types of immunization can cost up to R$ 700 per dose, hence the importance of taking advantage of the vaccines offered free of charge at health posts. “Meningitis is a disease with a high degree of lethality. Parents need to watch out for signs in children under 5″.

Learn more about meningitis

Streaming – In general, transmission is from person to person, through the respiratory tract, by droplets and secretions from the nose and throat. Transmission also occurs through ingestion of contaminated water and food and contact with feces;

Symptoms – Meningitis caused by viruses is usually milder and the symptoms resemble those of the flu and colds. The disease mainly occurs among children, who have fever, headache, a little stiff neck, lack of appetite and irritation. Bacterial meningitis is more serious and in a short time the symptoms appear: high fever, malaise, vomiting, severe headache and neck pain, difficulty putting the chin on the chest and, sometimes, red spots spread over the body;

Treatment – After medical evaluation and examinations, treatment will be indicated according to the agent causing the infection. There is no specific treatment for viral meningitis and, as with other viruses, it resolves on its own, and medications can be used to treat only the symptoms, such as pain and fever. Bacterial meningitis is more serious and should be treated immediately in a hospital setting;

Prevention – The main way to prevent meningitis in children is through vaccination. Sesab informed that it has expanded the offer of meningococcal C conjugate vaccine for people from 1 year of age to 19 years, 11 months and 29 days. And recommended indiscriminate use for health professionals. The meningococcal ACWY vaccine will be available on the public network until June 2023 for adolescents aged 11 to 14 years. Other vaccines available against bacterial meningitis are: BCG, Pentavalent and pneumococcal 10 valent.