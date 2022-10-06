Meningitis vaccine: after 10 deaths in SP, who should take it? – 10/06/2022

São Paulo had one more death from meningitis, according to the City Health Department. This time it was a 22-year-old man and, in addition to him, there is a 20-year-old woman who is being treated. The two cases were registered between Monday (3) and Tuesday (4).

This year alone, in the capital of São Paulo, this is already the 10th death caused by meningococcal meningitis, a serious and very contagious disease that can cause sequelae or even death.

The city is experiencing an outbreak in the regions of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva, in the east, where five cases have already been recorded. However, the Health Department emphasizes that the new cases are isolated and unrelated to the current outbreak.

What causes meningitis?

The meninges are connective tissue membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord for protection. When a bacterium or virus, for some reason, manages to overcome the defenses and reach the meninges, they become inflamed and cause meningitis.

Bacterial and viral meningitis are the most important in terms of public health because of their ability to cause outbreaks. Meningococcal meningitis (caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis) is the most serious, but other organisms can also be involved. Viruses, fungi and some protozoa can also cause the disease.

In addition to Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus), the main causes of bacterial meningitis are Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) and Haemophilus influenzae. There are different types (serogroups) of meningococcus, the main responsible for the disease are: A, B, C, W and Y.

Who should be vaccinated at this time?

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infection, complications and deaths associated with the disease. Meningococcal meningitis C immunizer should be given to babies 3 months (1st dose), 5 months (2nd dose) and 12 months (booster) —Live well There is a vaccination booklet for the whole family, download it here.

The ACWY meningococcal vaccine, which also prevents the disease, is applied to the 11-14-year-old age group — the age was recently extended to 13-14-year-olds until June 2023.

When an outbreak occurs, vaccination against meningitis is extended to adults. In this case, people from three months to 64 years of age who live, study or work in the affected regions (delimited perimeter of 3 km within the Vila Formosa and Aricanduva region) can take the vaccine.

There are 4 UBSs (Basic Health Units) available: JD IVA, Guarani, Vila Formosa II and Comendador José Gonzalez.

To receive the immunizer, it is necessary to present proof of address, work or study. To check whether the address of residence, work or school is included in the perimeter delimited for vaccination, just click here and check the streets included in the vaccine block.

According to the city hall, since the 17th, nearly 20,000 people have been vaccinated with meningococcal C and ACWY vaccines in the region of the districts.

Other general prevention tips include:

Wash your hands frequently, especially after changing diapers, using the bathroom before eating, and when blowing your nose.

Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing;

Keep the environments always ventilated;

Eat a balanced diet and exercise;

Follow medical advice to keep chronic diseases under control.

Do you have treatment?

Most cases progress to a cure, but it is essential that care is started as soon as possible, especially in the case of bacterial meningitis – which is behind the current outbreak in the capital of São Paulo. The risk of death from meningococcal meningitis is high: from 10% to 20%, according to the SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), and can reach 70% if there is generalized infection (meningococcemia).

In the case of bacterial meningitis, such as type C, treatment is done with antibiotics applied in the vein. In this case, hospitalization is required. The faster the treatment begins, the less likely the condition will evolve badly. In many cases, meningitis can cause seizures. In bacterial, if the condition is not treated in time, there is a risk of brain damage, death or sequelae.

* With information from a report published on 09/28/2022.