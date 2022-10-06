Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2023 gets an upgrade to AMG

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class arrives on the world market with updates to all options, including the AMG sports, namely the A35 and A45.

In the changes, the front gained a new grille, updated headlights with optional LED projectors and revamped daytime running lights, while the rear received a reinterpretation of the lighting of the lanterns.

A new rear air diffuser was also added, as well as updated alloy wheels, with four options added.

Inside, the standard digital cluster is 7 inches, swappable for a 10.25-inch screen, the same size as the updated MBUX multimedia.

The console has been redone and now has inductive charging in a centralized slot, while the revised steering wheel has dual controls on each side, giving it a more expressive look.

The finish is factory microfiber, while the Progressive package comes in grey, beige and black.

The A-Class AMG Line now features carbon fiber on the dashboard and doors, while the Nappa leather steering wheel is standard, with brushed aluminum on the dashboard, steering wheel and doors. .

The parking system has 360 degree monitoring, with the MBUX now having fingerprint functionality and an additional USB-C port.

Mechanically, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class now has a standard 48-volt MHEV system on all gasoline engines.

On the Mercedes-AMG A35 and A45, the same changes as the regular versions were received, but in mechanics, only the A35 adopted the 48-volt micro-hybrid system.

The 1.3 Turbo engines (M282/H5Ht from Renault) deliver 136 horsepower at 23.4 kgfm or 163 horsepower at 27.5 kgfm.

Already the most powerful options with gasoline have the M270 2.0 Turbo with 190 horsepower with 30.5 kgfm or 224 horsepower with 35.7 kgfm.

With diesel, the 2.0 Turbo delivers 116, 150 or 190 horsepower, while the sports AMG A35 and A45 S deliver 306 horsepower in the former and 421 horsepower in the latter.

Soon these changes reach the Brazilian market.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2023 – Photo gallery