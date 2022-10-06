Messi says 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career | international football

Star Lionel Messi has assured that the 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career. The star of the Argentine national team, who was already runner-up in 2014, said he was looking forward to playing in the Qatar World Cup and did not hesitate to confirm that it will be his final participation in the tournament, a last chance to win the dreamed world title.
– Yes, certainly yes (it will be the last one) – he told “Star+”.
+ Share this news on WhatsApp
+ Share this news on Telegram
Messi will try to win world title with Argentina in Qatar – Photo: Getty Images
+ Messi will leave PSG and return to Barcelona at the end of the season, says journalist
In the chat with journalist Sebastián Vignolo, the PSG star also gave his opinion on how Argentina arrives for the dispute in Qatar, after winning the 2021 Copa América against Brazil at Maracanã. Messi doesn’t see Lionel Scaloni’s team as the big favorite, but they are very well placed in the fray.
– I don’t know if we are the great candidates, but Argentina is always a candidate, because of history, because of what it means. Even more so now that we’ve arrived. But we’re not the biggest favourites, for me. There are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close – he highlighted.
Messi cries as he lifts the Copa America trophy at the Monumental de Núñez
Messi ensured that he was physically fit after doing the full pre-season, unlike the previous year, when he resolved his future late and only made his PSG debut with the French Championship in progress. He guarantees that now he has “another head, another mentality” – and he has not hidden his anxiety for November, when the World Cup begins.
– I’m counting down the days to the World Cup. There’s a little bit of anxiety and nervousness at the same time. Wanting it to be soon, and the nervousness of being there, what will happen. To be the last of how we will go. We can’t wait for the time to come, and there is also the fear of wanting us to do well.