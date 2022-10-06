Michelle Bolsonaro at Zambelli’s Mohammed Wedding has repercussions on the networks

Michelle Bolsonaro, First Lady (photo: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

A video of the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, at the wedding of federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), in 2020, circulated on social media again. Twitter users question the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) wife, who is an evangelical, at a Masonry temple, where the event was celebrated.

Yesterday, an old recording of the Chief Executive in a place with Freemasonry symbols went viral. The idea behind sharing this type of content is to try to link the president and the first lady to a practice condemned by the Catholic Church and associated with Satanism by many evangelicals, a group that concentrates a large part of the supporters of the reelection mandate.

Read: Viral video of Bolsonaro in Freemasonry

Two years ago, Carla Zambelli married Colonel Aginaldo de Oliveira in a Masonic temple and brought together, in addition to Michelle Bolsonaro, some of the main members of the government at the time: the former Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro (Unio Brasil), the of Education, Abraham Weintraub (PMB), and the former Special Secretary for Culture, Regina Duarte.

In the speech, Moro, who recently returned to support Bolsonaro, made fun of Freemasonry. “Being a Mohammedan wedding, I didn’t know if I could talk because it’s all secret. I don’t know if I can say that I’m a witness or that I’m not a witness to the wedding.

Read: Bolsonaro in Freemasonry: Pastors minimize video effects in the 2nd round

“In the video, you can see Michelle in the background at the ceremony, while the deputy and the colonel take their wedding vows. On the pedestal, Weintraub and his wife Daniela, Moro and Rosngela Moro (Unio Brasil), all groomsmen, accompany the celebration .

Bolsonarist deputies, such as Major Vitor Hugo (PL-GO), Coronel Armando (PL-SC), and Bia Kicis (PL-DF), were also present.

In addition to the names linked to Bolsonarism, a nationalist moment marked the wedding: the guests sang the National Anthem cappella (without instruments accompaniment) for the entrance of the Brazilian flag shortly after the bride’s arrival.

Do the believers know that Bolsonaro is freemasonry, they keep sharing fake news about Lula’s fan. John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” pic.twitter.com/SNHYvLE7AH — Enki (@EnkiLemann) October 4, 2022

Read: Janones: ‘We don’t know what Bolsonaro negotiated there in Freemasonry’

WHAT WOMAN WOULD

Freemasonry is a fraternal organization that has its origins in the Middle Ages, and emerged as a brotherhood of men builders (mason, in English, mason). One of the most striking features is that its members protect each other, and it is only possible to join the group with the consent of other members.

Freemasonry in religion, despite presenting itself as a religious institution, which “recognises the existence of a single creative, regulatory, absolute, supreme and infinite principle which is called the Great Architect of the Universe”.

According to a column by Rubens Valente from 2020, an important part of Freemasonry supported the campaign of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. In addition, two well-known Freemasons integrated the government, such as the former Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta and the vice-president, the retired general Hamilton Mouro.

In addition to them, Kassio Nunes Marques, minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) appointed by Bolsonaro in 2020, declared to be a master of Freemasonry in 2010, a degree considered high in the organization.

The “Politics Beab”

Politica’s Beab series has gathered the main questions about elections in 22 videos and reports that answer these questions in a direct and easy to understand way. An increasing demand, especially among the younger Brazilian electorate. The reports are available on the website of the State of Mines and on Portal Uai and the videos on our profiles on TikTok, Instagram, Kwai and YouTube.