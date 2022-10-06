Microsoft: FTC May Decide on Acquisition of Activision Blizzard in November

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) can decide on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft at the end of Novemberas reported by Dealreporter.

According to the portal, the US regulator’s team is still evaluating and collecting data on the acquisition, but in the coming weeks the investigation should pass to the Bureau of Competition and the commissioners. The FTC team also appears to have significant concerns about this transaction, which is understandable given that we are talking about a deal that will inevitably have a profound impact on the market. Also according to Dealreporter, the FTC is currently in contact with Microsoft’s competitors against the acquisition, including Sony.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was announced at the end of last February, with the Redmond giant aiming to materialize this $68.7 billion move by June 30, 2023.

Microsoft recently opened a website dedicated to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, in which it presents the advantages for gamers and the market in general, further declaring that Sony and Nintendo will continue to be market leaders even after the ‘operation’ is concluded. .

Meanwhile, antitrust bodies in several countries around the world are still studying the acquisition. The European Commission has recently launched its investigation and expects to comment on the matter by 8 November. The UK CMA has set March 2023 as the maximum deadline in order to carefully assess all the details and implications of this acquisition.

Sources: (1), (2)