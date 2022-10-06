Mobile phones WITHOUT WhatsApp from OCTOBER; check the LIST

More than 165 million Brazilians use the Whatsapp daily. However, that number may decrease from this month of October. It turns out that the messenger will no longer operate on some old devices. We will explain later.

Cell phones without WhatsApp

In practice, Meta will update the messaging platform that will make it incompatible with some operating systems, these being the least updated. Therefore, devices that do not support more modern software may leave the messenger altogether.

Starting this month, all mobile devices running Android 4.0.1 or earlier will no longer support the tool. Check the list of devices below:

Archos 53 Platinum;

Caterpillar Cat B15;

Faea F1THL W8;

HTC Desire 500;

Huawei Ascend D2;

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Lenovo A820;

LG Lucid 2LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus F3Q;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus F6LG Enact;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Sony Xperia M;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

ZTE Grand Memo;

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE V956 UMi X2.

Meta prepares news for the application

As you already know, certain cellular systems will be without access to the Whatsapp still in the year 2022. At the same time, the company seeks to improve services to its customers.

WABetaInfo, a website that specializes in spreading spoilers about WhatsApp, announced that the app intends to implement a feature for users who are adept at personal chat. The tool was highly requested by the public, who criticized the lack of a tab to save private matters.

Typically, users of Whatsapp usually create a group with just one person (their own contact) and use it to send information and personal data. In this way, with the new feature it is possible that this habit is ended. Very cool, isn’t it?

Meta has already started testing the feature, however, there is no word on when it will be available. In short, the function will work as an individual chat, which can be pinned like any other conversation.