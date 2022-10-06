More than 100,000 people took out health plans in August

Health care health plans gained more than 100,000 users in August, according to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), reaching almost 50 million users in Brazil. Exclusively dental plans also grew, with more than 300,000 new users in one month. The data are available in the Situation Room, a consultation tool on the ANS portal.

In one year, between August 2021 and August 2022, 1,579,034 people took out medical-hospital plans, equivalent to a 3.27% increase compared to August 2021. In just one month, between July and August of this year, 112,053 new users were registered. As a result, there are now 49,912,645 users in health care plans in the country.

The exclusively dental plans have a total of 30,357,386 users in Brazil. In the last year, there were 2,335,469 new beneficiaries, which represents 8.33% growth in the period. In one month, 312,871 new beneficiaries were registered.

Although the number of users of average assistance plans has grown in 25 federative units, the biggest increases were in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. Dental plans expanded membership in 26 federative units, with São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná being the states with the highest growth in absolute numbers in the last year.

The data are available for consultation on the ANS portal. It is possible to consult the evolution of beneficiaries by type of plan contracting and by federative unit in different competences. According to the Agency, the numbers may undergo retroactive changes due to the monthly revisions carried out by the operators.