Morgan and BofA show greater optimism with domestic consumption stocks and highlight preferred assets

With inflation cooling, a scenario of falling interest rates starting next year and with signs of improvement in population sentiment, analysts such as Bank of America (BofA) and Morgan Stanley increased optimism with the shares of companies linked to domestic consumption. , which have been underperforming the Ibovespa for the year, despite a recent recovery.

Morgan Stanley raised its recommendation for Americanas assets (AMER3) from equalweight (exposure in line with the market average, equivalent to neutral) to overweight (exposure above the market average, equivalent to buying), with the target price passing from R$20 to R$24. In addition, retail became the largest sector in the bank’s strategy portfolio for Brazil. Cyrela (CYRE3) and Iguatemi ([ativo=IGT11]), also focused on the domestic scenario, are also among the favorites.

Analysts highlighted greater optimism based mainly on its AlphaWise survey, carried out periodically by the bank in some Latin American countries. It helped support an increasingly optimistic stance on consumer trends in the region — particularly in Brazil — analysts say.

In a scenario of rising interest rates and persistently high inflation, the perspective of the Brazilian consumer surprised positively in relation to the institution’s expectations, they say. In the latest survey, conducted in August 2022, it was recorded that 47% expect the economy to improve in the next six months – the biggest positive response since the first survey was carried out in March 2020.

Inflation remains a top concern, cited by 59% of consumers, but AlphaWise data shows there are bright spots in the picture. Respondents report lower rates of concern about job loss, the ability to pay off debt, and also see a lower risk scenario from Covid-19.

With consumer discretionary the worst performing year to date in Brazil, Morgan strategists believe a better scenario is not priced in.

For the Brazil portfolio, Morgan’s Latin America equity strategy team, led by Gui Paiva, sees a more positive outlook for retailers and homebuilders.

Regarding domestic consumption actions to keep an eye on, strategists cite the already mentioned Americanas. As a multi-channel retailer in Brazil with a broad mix of categories, they see the company as directly exposed to the most constructive trends in both online and offline channels.

“Two additional factors also led to our high recommendation: a potential inflection point in strategic transformation (supported by a new CEO, Sergio Rial, starting in 2023) and a new setup to improve margins and net profit flow ( with the Ame application platform among the catalysts),” says Morgan. The strategy team added Americanas to its Brazil portfolio.

Reflecting the broad impact of consumer conditions in Latin America across all industries, analyst teams highlighted other names. With respect to other securities traded on B3 that are calls taking into account Morgan’s research, strategists highlight positive names and two others that could lead to greater caution. Among the positive calls are Petz (PETZ3), Itaú (ITUB4), Iguatemi (IGTI11), Multiplan (MULT3), Cyrela (CYRE3), Hypera (HYPE3), Localiza (RENT3) and Energisa (ENGI11), as well as the negotiated on the American Arco Platform exchange. Two names to be cautious of, based on the research, are Ambev (ABEV3) and BRF (BRFS3).

“Thinking about where we could be wrong, we recognize election-related volatility in Brazil as a potential risk factor, in addition to any further rise in inflation or interest rates, which could delay the timing of a further recovery in consumption.” , point.

The catalysts for BofA

Also highlighting consumer actions, Bank of America’s strategy team assesses that employment growth, salary increases, lower inflation and improved consumer confidence suggest a strong consumer outlook in Brazil, while the Fiscal stimulus has the potential to boost consumer demand in 2023.

“Average annual salary increases for 2023 are expected to average 8% to 10%, coinciding with lower inflation and suggesting greater real wage bill growth, potentially fueling stronger consumer demand.” BofA.

Employment in Brazil has been growing since mid-2021 and is now 4.2% above pre-pandemic levels, they assess. Although still below inflation, wage growth has been recovering and closing the gap since the end of 2021. Nominal wages grew by 8.0% in July 2022, while real wages fell by 2.9%, they point out.

The bank’s strategists further note that a combination of transfers, tax cuts, loan programs, severance pay withdrawals and other efforts will contribute 3.3% to 2022 GDP and an additional 1.8% to 2023 GDP. .

“Monthly aid to low-income families (Auxílio Brasil), rose 50% to R$600 per month in August, and should be extended until 2023, regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections (with Lula or Jair Bolsonaro elected at the end of October). ). Consumer strength is also coinciding with the reduction in inflation, which suggests the likelihood of interest rate cuts in 2023”, they assess.

The American bank points out that futures curves currently price the first interest rate cuts by the Central Bank (Selic is currently at 13.75%) between March and May 2023. Consumer confidence is also recovering, as a result of strong growth of employment and signs of inflection in inflation.

In this sense, BofA points out that several stocks with buy recommendations for the segment by analysts continue to trade below historical averages. Among them are Assaí (ASAI3), Hypera, Lojas Renner (LREN3), Grupo Soma (SOMA3), Track & Field (TFCO4) and Vivara (VIVA3).

Regarding Assaí, the bank’s analysts point out that the “atacarejo” company is well positioned to grow and gain market value with store conversions, while seeing improvement in corporate governance. In the same vein, Hypera also offers an attractive combination of growth, as well as being defensive and having an attractive valuation.

In the case of Renner, the company has suffered on the Stock Exchange with concerns about the sustainability of the current strength of the stores and consumer credit, in addition to the threat of foreign competition, but analysts highlight the company’s good positioning. For Soma, which owns brands such as Farm and Animale, the retailer’s culture, brands and the recovery of Hering (acquired last year) have been difficult for many to understand, but analysts also believe that the company has a strong execution to solve these problems.

Meanwhile, “TFCO4’s attractive positioning and growth may more than offset concerns over liquidity and dual-stock structure, in our view. Finally, Vivara’s industry leadership, consumer confidence, integrated production and segmentation create a formidable competitive advantage, and suggest a considerable path to continue consolidating the fine jewelry industry in Brazil”, they conclude.