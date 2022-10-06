Most powerful meteor of 2022 explodes off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul; watch

The largest meteor recorded in 2022 exploded this morning Tuesday (3), in Capão da Canoa, on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul.

The explosion occurred as it entered the atmosphere, at 2:26 am, according to the Heller & Jung Space Observatory, in the city of Taquara, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, which captured the phenomenon.

The meteor’s magnitude reached -9, according to the Professor Carlos Fernando Jung, owner of the observatory and director in the southern region of Bramon (Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network).

In astronomy, the more negative the number, the brighter the meteor. An example: Venus shines with a magnitude of -5, while the full Moon can reach -13.

Jung says the meteor is part of the October gamma Puppids rain, active this month. The celestial body entered the atmosphere at 107 km altitude and became extinct at 81.8 km. In all, the phenomenon lasted 5 seconds.

The images come from a camera positioned at the zenith, a technical term in astronomy to say that the capture comes from a vertical axis traced from the observer’s head to the phenomenon. “It’s like looking 100% up,” Jung said on his Instagram profile.

Watch the video

Astronomers classified the meteor as a bolide — that is, it was so intense that it left an ionized trail of light in its wake, until it exploded at the end.

It is common for bolides to have been caused by rock fragments slightly larger than those in an “ordinary” meteor. Still, there’s nothing to worry about. Most of the time, the rock turns into small boulders as it passes through the atmosphere.

When this doesn’t happen, small parts of the meteor can survive the explosion and fall in small fragments to the ground – these are the famous “meteorites”. But this depends a lot on the size, composition and angle of entry of the celestial body.