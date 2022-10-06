Motorola launches Moto Watch 100 in Brazil; watch price | smartwatches

Motorola announced the launch of the Moto Watch 100 smartwatch in Brazil for a suggested price of R$999. Sales start on October 10th. The model, presented this Wednesday (5), has aluminum construction, round design and has functions to monitor the user’s health such as heart rate and blood oxygen, via SpO2 sensor, as well as tools for physical exercises.

The new Moto Watch 100 has a 1.3-inch LCD screen, GPS function and comes with its own operating system, Moto Watch OS, which is compatible with Android and iPhone (iOS). The software monitors the user’s movements in real time and synchronizes this information with the cell phone, to present more complete statistics. The manufacturer promises a simple and easy-to-use interface.

With 26 pre-programmed sport modes, the Moto Watch 100 detects activities like football, cycling, walking, yoga and even CrossFit. The user will be able to add their own goals, to receive alerts when they reach the desired levels. It also has a step counter, weight control and sleep monitoring.

According to Motorola’s official website, the battery has 355 mAh and guarantees to deliver an autonomy of up to 14 days, depending on use. Furthermore, to fully recharge it, the user would take up to 60 minutes with the standard charger that comes in the box along with the product.