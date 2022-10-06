Multinational opens third shift and should hire more than 100 people in Joinville

The General Motors factory in Joinville, in the north of Santa Catarina, announced that it will open the third shift in view of the forecast of increased production at the unit. About 130 people should be hired, totaling 762 employees at the plant, which, incidentally, should grow by more than 30%, from 312,000 to 410,000 units produced per year.

“The return of the third round has a very relevant meaning for GM in South America. With the increase in production capacity in Joinville, we will export engines and attend the launch of Nova Montana in 2023, which will be assembled at our factory in São Caetano do Sul”, says Santiago Chamorro, president of GM South America.

The Joinville unit was inaugurated in 2013 and remains dedicated to the manufacture of engines, cylinder heads and blocks. In 2017, it underwent a major expansion that saw its area quadruple and, above all, with the adoption of pioneering processes of environmental conservation and energy efficiency that place it among the most sustainable and modern GM factories worldwide.

In Brazil and South America, all plants are Zero Landfill since 2018, which means that no waste produced is sent to landfill, everything is recycled, reused or co-processed.

In Joinville, the factory also has a robust energy efficiency system, using photovoltaic energy, in addition to recycling industrial water through reverse osmosis and treating effluents and sewage in filter gardens.

The Joinville plant was the first in the automotive industry in South America to receive the most prestigious international certification for sustainable construction, LEED – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design – in the Gold category.

Join the group and receive the main news

of Joinville and region in the palm of your hand.



