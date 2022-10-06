NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Gets Caught in “Spider’s Web” on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter successfully made its 33rd Mars flight late last month. However, to the agency’s surprise, images captured by the helicopter itself show that a mysterious object was tangled up in one of its legs.

The small debris resembles the appearance of a tangled spider’s web or a piece of plastic. It appears right at the beginning of the recording, with the object detaching itself from the leg in the middle of the flight, as shown in the gif below:

According to NASA, telemetry data indicate that the flight was carried out normally and that there is no evidence that Ingenuity has suffered any damage. The agency also says engineers are studying the images to identify the source of the debris.

The object was not visible on the previous flight and is likely not from the helicopter itself or from Mars. Most likely it is part of some component of the Perseverance rover’s complex landing system.

In recent months, the rover has found other strange fragments along Jezero Crater, including a piece of aluminum foil, as well as a fibrous, string-like object. In these two cases, they were identified as coming from the wreckage of the landing system, seen in the image below:

Although the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter are currently within a few kilometers of the debris of the landing system, lighter pieces can break loose from this wreckage and be carried by Martian winds over great distances.

The problem with this is that this debris can end up contaminating the soil samples collected by the rover. In addition, larger debris can snag the hardware and disrupt Ingenuity or Perseverance.