NATO chief congratulates Zelensky on military advance against Russia – News

The Secretary General of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), Jens Stoltenberg, congratulated the President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, this Wednesday (5), for the “impressive” progress of Ukrainian troops in the retaking of the territory that had been occupied by Russian troops.

“I spoke with President Zelensky and commended the brave Ukrainian people and forces for the impressive progress in recovering their territory from Russian aggressors,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

The Norwegian politician also made it clear that Moscow “must stop the war that has started” and assured that NATO “will maintain and intensify support for Ukraine for as long as necessary”.

For his part, Zelenski said, also on Twitter, that he is “in constant contact” with strategic partners and that he spoke by phone with Stoltenberg. From that conversation with the Allied Secretary General, the Ukrainian president highlighted that “we are coordinating new steps on the path of Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration.”





Zelensky said last week that he would formally request the country’s entry into the Atlantic alliance. Stoltenberg replied that all democratic countries in Europe have the right to submit such a request, but warned that the decision on admission is taken by the 30 allied countries, which reach the decision by consensus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday enacted the annexation to Russia of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as Ukrainian troops continued their advance, forcing Russian soldiers to withdraw.

The Kremlin has assured that the Russian army will “recover” the cities lost during the Ukrainian offensive into Russian-annexed territory in the east and south of that country.



